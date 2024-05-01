Agility for customers and remote work for employees among top change management strategies for Dropbox CEO, Drew Houston

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

With rapid technological advancements shifting workplace dynamics, businesses have been forced to adapt.

For Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox, embracing change has been a cornerstone for the cloud storage software service’s success. Houston’s 17 years of experience at Dropbox includes launching, growing, and evolving Dropbox over the course of new industry trends and world events like the pandemic. He recently shared some of his experiences — both good and bad — on the Decoder podcast, revealing what has helped him maintain subscribers and cash flow since 2006.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

Give employees what they value to attract and retain top talent

Many big tech companies, including Google, reverted back to in-office work after the effects of the pandemic dwindled. Still, the return to work model gave tech brands some of the most competitive talent challenges in history.

Engineers, developers, and employees at every level expressed their desire for work-life balance. This matters more to employees than in-office perks like “waterslides and Picassos,” as Houston noticed. So, he maintained human connections with 10% in-office work and allowed his employees to work from home 90% of the time.

“We used to have 75% of our employees in the big tech hubs. Now, that’s like 50%. That means we’ve gotten all these awesome people in these places who never would’ve joined Dropbox before at all levels. Places like Boston, LA, and Chicago went from zero people working there to now all those places have 100 or hundreds… I think now people have voted with their feet that they value flexibility a lot more than snacks in the office. At home, you can set up your environment exactly how you want it and not just have snacks but your dog and something that’s totally purpose-built for you.” — Drew Houston

Study your industry’s biggest developments and roll with it

Dropbox’s evolution from a file storage service to an “AI-first” company didn’t come without challenges. As AI becomes more pervasive, Houston suggests companies address how to integrate the emerging tech to stay competitive.

He recently had to lay off over 500 employees to make more room for investments in Dropbox Dash, the company’s new AI-focused browser feature, and relevant skill sets. Despite the decision feeling “brutal,” he did the numbers and determined it was the best way to move forward in the current landscape.

“We needed to hire new people, but we couldn’t fit it, and we couldn’t make the math work with the way that we were structured. So we had to make a really tough decision to let go of a lot of people and then make room for the investments in AI and [Dropbox] Dash and all the stuff that we wanted to ultimately make the company successful. But it’s brutal…To me, it’s clear that AI will be bigger than any of the transitions of PC, cloud, mobile, or the internet. It’s more in the fire or electricity or industrial revolution-type category. But again, this is why it’s really important for founders to study because when you’re starting your first company, everything is new to you. ” — Drew Houston

Stay agile for your customers

Businesses need to stay agile in response to new developments in their industries. It’s why so many have invested in generative AI. Houston emphasizes how Dropbox’s agile approach has helped them persist to double-digit million subscribers and success over the last 17 years.

He pointed out that in Dropbox’s first years, the company’s purpose was to help people organize and locate their “stuff.” But over time, users garnered broader benefits from the platform and saw it as their digital workplace instead.

“It’s really the sharing, or it’s the fact that we can be your digital environment. That’s what people were buying…Dropbox was never really purpose-built for that, but what if it were? So, we decided to really focus on collaboration and lean into our advantages in terms of being platform-agnostic and trust and not advertising against your content and things like that.” — Drew Houston

Read the whole interview transcript on The Verge.