Adapting for impact: Henry Stoever on the future of nonprofits in a changing world

Photo courtesy of Getty Images on Unsplash

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Nonprofits today are faced with ever-evolving challenges and must find new ways to adapt and thrive. Rapid changes in technology, shifting donor expectations, and increased competition demand a proactive and strategic approach. To remain effective in this dynamic environment, nonprofits must embrace innovative funding models, build strong community ties, and leverage digital tools to achieve their missions. Success depends on the ability to be flexible and responsive to these emerging trends, ensuring that organizations are well-positioned to navigate current and future challenges.

With his strategic leadership background, Henry Stoever shared essential insights on how nonprofits can effectively respond to evolving challenges and maximize their impact. As the Principal of Brentwood Advisory Group, Henry works closely with nonprofit leaders to develop impactful strategies through his proprietary Teams, Customers, Products, and Strategy (TCPS) leadership approach.

Drawing on his extensive experience, including leading organizations like the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), Henry has successfully driven transformative change by fostering engagement, enhancing organizational effectiveness, and implementing innovative approaches to better serve communities and fulfill missions.

Understanding the current landscape

Nonprofits today face unique challenges due to rapid technological advancements and changing donor expectations. Traditional reliance on grants and donations is no longer enough to ensure long-term sustainability. Many organizations are exploring diverse revenue streams such as social enterprises, crowdfunding platforms, and membership models. Social enterprises allow nonprofits to generate income through ventures that align with their mission, creating a new source of financial stability and reducing dependence on traditional funding.

Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe and Kickstarter enable organizations to engage smaller donors and fund specific projects with clear, measurable impacts. These platforms also foster a sense of community among donors, encouraging them to actively participate in the nonprofit’s mission. By showcasing real-time results and the tangible outcomes of contributions, crowdfunding fosters trust and transparency, motivating donors to continue their support.

Additionally, adopting membership and subscription models can provide a steady income stream, offering exclusive benefits to supporters, such as access to special content, events, or behind-the-scenes updates. This approach helps build a loyal base of recurring supporters, deepening their connection with the nonprofit and creating long-term financial sustainability.

“Diversifying revenue streams is key for nonprofits to reduce dependency on single sources of funding,” says Henry Stoever. “It’s about balancing financial stability with mission impact, enabling organizations to remain agile in an evolving environment.”

Building a strong community presence

A strong community presence is crucial for nonprofits aiming to attract volunteers, secure funding, and expand their impact. Building this presence requires effective volunteer engagement and collaboration with local businesses to establish a supportive network. A well-connected community not only enhances the nonprofit’s visibility but also strengthens its credibility and influence.

Volunteers play a vital role, and organizations must create a rewarding experience to attract and retain them. Personal connections, clear communication, and flexible opportunities are essential. Volunteers should feel like valued team members, and their efforts must be recognized regularly to foster loyalty and commitment. Providing training or skill-building opportunities can further deepen their engagement and sense of contribution, allowing them to grow alongside the organization.

Collaborating with local businesses also strengthens a nonprofit’s ties within the community. Businesses can offer more than just financial support, such as providing venues, resources, or expertise, which can be critical in organizing events or enhancing services. In return, nonprofits can offer businesses positive publicity, employee engagement opportunities, and the chance to contribute meaningfully to their community. Building genuine partnerships with businesses helps nonprofits gain additional resources and support.

Creating partnerships based on shared goals ensures mutual benefits and fosters a long-term relationship. By working closely with local businesses, nonprofits can amplify their impact and build a more resilient and interconnected community.

“You can’t underestimate the power of connection. Authentic engagement with volunteers and local businesses fosters a sense of belonging and shared purpose, which is critical to building a supportive community,” explains Stoever.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images on Unsplash

Leveraging technology for growth

In an era where technology advances rapidly, nonprofits must embrace digital tools to thrive. By harnessing data analytics, organizations can make informed decisions and optimize their resources. Data analysis helps identify trends, track progress, and allocate resources more effectively, ensuring that nonprofits achieve their mission-driven goals. It allows organizations to assess the impact of their programs, understand donor behavior, and refine their strategies based on real-time insights, leading to more effective outcomes. This capability enables nonprofits to make data-driven decisions, enhance the efficiency of their operations, and ultimately increase their impact.

Online fundraising platforms are another vital tool. These platforms not only broaden reach but also allow for real-time interactions and seamless transactions, making it easier for supporters to contribute from anywhere. Nonprofits can leverage social media integration to share compelling stories, promote fundraising campaigns, and reach new audiences, fostering community engagement. This integration also enables nonprofits to create viral campaigns, increasing visibility and engagement.

Digital tools also enhance communication, enabling nonprofits to keep stakeholders informed and engaged. From newsletters to social media updates and automated email campaigns, nonprofits can create a constant flow of information, strengthening connections with their audience and building trust. This real-time communication helps keep donors, volunteers, and the community engaged with the organization’s mission and up-to-date with its progress, ultimately enhancing transparency and credibility.

“Incorporating technology isn’t just about staying current; it’s about enhancing efficiency and amplifying impact. Digital tools allow nonprofits to reach a wider audience and make smarter decisions,” notes Stoever.

Nonprofits must adapt and innovate to thrive in today’s complex environment. By diversifying funding models, building strong community ties, and leveraging technology, organizations can remain resilient and achieve lasting impact. As Henry Stoever suggests, success depends on strategic thinking, authenticity, and adaptability. Embracing these principles allows nonprofits to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities, ensuring they continue to make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.

Focusing on inclusivity and collaboration can amplify impact. Nonprofits that actively engage diverse perspectives are better equipped to address the needs of their communities effectively. Emphasizing transparency and consistent communication builds trust with stakeholders, fostering long-term loyalty and support. Through strategic change and collaborative efforts, nonprofits can create a brighter and more sustainable future, leaving a lasting legacy of positive change in society. By proactively embracing new approaches and staying true to their mission, organizations can overcome obstacles and continue driving meaningful progress.