Adapt, innovate, succeed: Lessons from Sonduren Fanarredha’s career journey

In an era where career paths often transcend traditional boundaries, Sonduren Fanarredha stands out as a pioneer of reinvention. From his beginnings in corporate accounting to becoming a recognized leader in B2B SaaS marketing and an influential voice as a car and lifestyle influencer, his journey reflects the power of adaptability and the desire to pursue one’s passion.

Building a strong financial foundation

Sonduren’s professional journey began with a Bachelor’s in Accounting (Honours) from Brock University, where he gained expertise in finance, auditing, and taxation. Early roles in corporate accounting equipped him with a deep understanding of business fundamentals.

“Accounting taught me to think critically about the mechanics of how businesses operate,” Sonduren shares. “But I always felt there was more I could contribute outside the numbers.”

His analytical skills provided a solid foundation for his eventual pivot into marketing, where he would merge technical expertise with creative problem-solving.

From spreadsheets to storytelling

While excelling in finance, Sonduren found a creative outlet in his passion for cars. He launched Cars with Sonduren, a YouTube channel that allowed him to explore automotive topics while honing his digital content creation and audience engagement skills.

“Cars have always been my passion,” he reflects. “The channel started as a side project, and allowed me to understand an entirely different domain and skillset, one that I slowly realized I loved doing.”

Sonduren recognized the transformative potential of storytelling, which led him to pivot into marketing, starting with an opportunistic and highly unlikely role at Microsoft Canada.

“That opportunity at Microsoft was a breakthrough moment,” he reflects. “It was a long shot, but I leaned into my network, and extracurricular activities—taking marketing courses and doubling down on Cars with Sonduren to showcase my hunger to learn in the marketing domain. Those efforts helped me stand out and ultimately bridge the gap between my technical background and creative aspirations.”

Scaling high-growth startups

Sonduren’s marketing career took off as he joined a series of high-growth SaaS companies, including Intelex Technologies, Kira Systems, and Airbase. At Airbase, he served as Senior Director of Product Marketing, leading the company’s go-to-market strategy, product launches, and sales enablement efforts. His work played a pivotal role in Airbase’s $325 million acquisition by Paylocity.

“Startups require you to wear many hats and truly get your hands dirty—something I was already learning as a content creator,” Sonduren explains. “Running a YouTube channel is like being a one-person startup. You’re responsible for everything—content creation, audience growth, analytics, and even dealing with partnerships. That hands-on experience taught me how to juggle priorities, pivot quickly, and focus on delivering value. It’s a skill set that translated perfectly into the startup world.”

At Airbase, Sonduren brought together a powerful combination of skills: his deep understanding of financial processes as a former corporate accountant, his ability to adapt and execute across multiple roles honed through his startup and influencer experiences, and his passion for storytelling. This trifecta helped position Airbase as a leader in the business spend management space, shaping its growth trajectory and contributing to its successful acquisition.

The rise of cars with Sonduren

While building a name in SaaS marketing, Sonduren continued to grow Cars with Sonduren. The channel has since amassed over 200,000 followers and over 100 million views across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. It also earned him YouTube’s Creator on the Rise award.

“There’s an interesting overlap between what I’ve learned in B2B SaaS and in influencer marketing,” Sonduren explains. “Both require a willingness to test new strategies, pivot to what works, and always maintain a mindset of continuous improvement. Perfection can’t get in the way of progress. That philosophy has been key to my success in both worlds.”

Teaching and inspiring a new generation

Today, Sonduren balances his dual careers as a marketing leader at Paylocity and as an Expert in Residence with the Product Marketing Alliance (PMA), where he mentors marketers worldwide. His work at PMA focuses on equipping professionals with the tools to navigate the rapidly evolving B2B landscape.

“I believe in sharing what I’ve learned to help others succeed,” Sonduren explains. “At the same time, networking and meeting new people have been instrumental in my journey. It was through those connections that I found the opportunity to pivot my career to something I truly love. There’s always something to learn and grow from when you engage with others. And, of course, there’s some luck involved—you have to be good to be lucky and lucky to be good.”

Looking ahead

As Sonduren reflects on his journey, he emphasizes the importance of following passions and staying open to new opportunities. “Careers aren’t linear anymore,” he notes. “What matters is your ability to adapt, learn, and bring value wherever you go.”