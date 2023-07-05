Aahana Pereira’s blend of cultural insights and copywriting brilliance

Photo courtesy Aahana Pereira

When you possess the cultural insights that copywriter Aahana Pereira exudes, words seamlessly blend, resulting in a string of successful campaigns. Her multicultural experiences contributed significantly to her ability to write for different audiences and create universally liked ideas. Pereira’s journey as a copywriter has been extraordinary, with notable achievements and ongoing projects that showcase her exceptional talent.

Born and raised in Mumbai, India, Pereira’s passion for copywriting ignited during her college years. Fascinated by the works of renowned writers like John Caples, David Abbot, and David Ogilvy, she quickly became an advertising savant, devouring books and aspiring to be like her idols. Her career path was solidified when she landed a job at Everest Brand Solutions, a WPP agency with major accounts in India.

However, Pereira’s ambitions stretched far beyond her home country. Enrolling in Miami Ad School opened doors to a global creative journey that took her to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Shanghai, New York, and LA. Immersed in diverse cultures, savoring different cuisines, and interacting with brilliant creatives, Pereira gained invaluable insights into people’s lives, making her approach as a copywriter truly multifaceted.

From Asia to America, Pereira worked on a multitude of brands such as Qantas Airlines, Colgate-Palmolive, Drink Up by Michelle Obama, Nissin etc, consistently delivering fresh and unique campaigns within their respective categories. Her ability to bridge the gap between advertising and entertainment was a defining factor in her success. Although she admits that not every attempt is met with complete success, Pereira strives to infuse her work with an element of creativity that captivates audiences.

One example of a project Aahana has worked on is the documentary-style ad campaign supported by a multi-million dollar media investment for Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Wines. She worked as a copywriter on this project with the LA-based ad agency High, Wide & Handsome. There are nine spots in total that are launched on TV, digital and social platforms and tell the inspirational story of Francis Coppola as a filmmaker and winemaker.

From clutching her first Markies award in 2018 to yet another gilded glory in 2019, Pereira’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. It’s a tumultuous trek, mapped with challenges and her ceaseless quest for novelty as well as the strength to constantly stoke the embers of creativity, even in adversity.

Pereira’s core belief lies in good ideas born from raw human insights that don’t know borders. A globe-trotting woman, Pereira insists on the power of new surroundings to spark fresh ideas. Fear not, she proclaims, because every leap could open new worlds, which can lead to new opportunities.

When faced with creative blocks, Pereira seeks inspiration from other creatives’ work, whether exploring campaigns from different agencies or diving into a good book. She solves problems by thinking about fresh twists on existing ideas and finds that working on new product categories helps her gain a fresh perspective and generate innovative concepts.

Pereira’s multicultural experiences and her knack for incorporating cultural insights into her copywriting are instrumental in all the campaigns she brainstormed. She believes that a good idea stemming from human insight will be universally liked regardless of the market. Her ability to adapt and infuse local flavors into her work, along with her fearlessness in taking on opportunities abroad, allowed her to thrive as a creator and storyteller in the industry.

As Pereira looks into the future, she envisions herself as a creator and storyteller. Her passion for writing and her ability to craft compelling narratives will undoubtedly shape her path moving forward. With her diverse experiences and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Aahana Pereira continues to blend cultural insights and copywriting brilliance, leaving an indelible mark on the advertising world.