A pillar of support: Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys stand with the United Farm Workers

At the heart of every thriving community is a collective that refuses to stand on the sidelines, a group that steps up and takes action to uplift their neighbors. In the case of the United Farm Workers (UFW) union, one such group is none other than Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys. Known for their tenacity in the courtroom, Karns & Karns firm is not just a beacon for individuals seeking justice in personal injury claims but also a steadfast supporter of the migrant farmworker movement.

The team at Karns & Karns understands that building a flourishing society goes beyond the scope of their legal practice. It is about being active in the community and responding to the needs of its distressed members.

This belief is echoed by William “Bill” Karns, founding partner of Karns & Karns firm, who stated, “Our commitment to the community is as unwavering as our dedication to our clients. We view every action we take in the courtroom or community as a step towards a stronger, united society.”

Their involvement with the UFW movement is a testament to this commitment. Rather than simply making financial contributions, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the community, providing volunteers and support at food distribution events where farmworkers can get free food and household goods.

Photo courtesy Karns & Karns

Week after week, Karns & Karns’ dedicated team has helped distribute approximately 40,000 pounds of food per event, with the volume sometimes reaching a staggering 75,000 pounds. What’s more, this significant effort is not confined to one location only. They have attended weekly distributions across California, in the towns of Lamont, Wasco, and Taft, each scheduled on specific days of the month. In addition, they are always seeking to extend their reach, with plans to expand into new cities.

Their most recent contribution, for instance, was in Livingston on May 21, where the team successfully fed 300 families with 12 pallets of food and household goods. However, the enormity of this effort does not deter the Karns & Karns team. Instead, it fuels their passion to do more.

By rolling up their sleeves and immersing themselves in the needs of the community, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys are proving that they are more than just personal injury and accident attorneys – they are allies, advocates, and friends. “The sight of hundreds of families benefiting from our efforts has been both humbling and motivating,” said Karns.

Photo courtesy United Farm Workers

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys are not just winning personal injury claims – they are winning hearts, fostering unity, and strengthening the very fabric of society. Their work with the UFW movement serves as a shining example of their belief that a strong, united community is a pillar of a flourishing society. By standing with the community, Karns & Karns is helping to build a society where no one is left behind and everyone has a chance to thrive.

As Bill Karns puts it, “When we stand together, we stand strong. And when we stand strong, we thrive.” And judging by the success so far, thrive, they certainly will.