A pest control company that cares: The Alta Pest Control way of putting customers first

Alta Pest Control stands out in pest control operations, where getting rid of bugs is the main focus. A simple yet powerful philosophy drives the company: caring for customers extends beyond eliminating pests.

Alta Pest Control’s rapid success is highlighted by its spot at 573 on Inc. 5000’s 2023 list of fastest-growing private companies. This success comes from more than just getting rid of unwanted critters. It’s about finding lasting solutions for homes and building real relationships with customers.

With millions in yearly revenue serving over 250,000 customers, Alta Pest Control proves that putting people first can lead to considerable growth in the pest control business.

A decade of customer care

Since its inception in 2013, Alta Pest Control has built its foundation on a commitment to customer satisfaction. Founders brothers Michael, Tyler, and Chris Langlois envisioned a pest control company that would stand apart from the industry norm by prioritizing service quality over profit margins. This customer-centric outlook was not just a business strategy but a core philosophy that reflected every aspect of their operations.

The brothers mention, “We believe financial success would naturally follow by focusing entirely on providing exceptional service to our customers.”

This outlook has proven to be remarkably successful for Alta Pest Control. By consistently putting customers first, the company has achieved high customer retention rates, over 5,000 positive customer reviews, and a positive feedback loop within the organization.

In an independent survey, over 10,000 metroplex homeowners named it the “Top Pick.” Interestingly, these satisfied customers led to more engaged and happier employees, resulting in better service.

Beyond extermination: A customer-centric approach

Alta Pest Control’s services address the diverse needs of households and organizations and reflect its commitment to customer care. The company offers various pest management solutions and home improvement services using eco-friendly products to meet the diverse needs of households and organizations.

Alta Pest Control offers a wide range of services. These include general pest control management targeting common issues like fleas, rodents, termites, and ants. They also provide specialized services for mosquitoes, ticks, and moisture control. The company makes certain every customer receives tailored solutions to their pest problems.

Chris Langlois emphasizes that the company goes beyond pest management by offering attic insulation services using blown-in fiberglass, demonstrating its broad viewpoint on enhancing the comfort and energy efficiency of its customer’s homes.

He mentions, “We show our commitment in everything we do, down to the smallest details. It’s the quality of our service and how we deliver it that makes a difference, leading to positive experiences, reviews, and recommendations.”

However, Alta Pest Control expresses its care for its customers by not merely providing temporary fixes; its technicians take the time to educate homeowners about best practices for pest prevention.

For instance, their premium service combines general pest control management with outdoor packages, including mosquito and tick control, offering extensive indoor and outdoor protection. This all-inclusive approach helps customers save on future pest control services while maintaining a pest-free environment long after the service call ends.

Michael Langlois mentions, “We know how stressful dealing with pests can be, especially regarding the cost of services. That’s why we wanted to make it easier for families by breaking up our one-time payments into monthly installments. This way, our customers can get the protection they need without worrying about spending a large sum all at once. We also share best practices for pest prevention so they can maintain a comfortable and pest-free home.”

From one family to another

As a family-owned pest control management business, Alta Pest Control deeply understands families’ needs regarding effective pest control services. Michael, Tyler, and Chris Langlois know firsthand how pests can disrupt daily life and cause stress and discomfort in the home. They recognize that infestations pose potential health risks and hinder the smooth running of household operations.

With this understanding, Alta Pest Control has made it its mission to provide families with more than just freedom from pests; it strives to deliver peace of mind and restore a sense of comfort that every family deserves.

As Alta Pest Control continues to expand its services across the country, it stays true to its core mission. “Ultimately, our goal is to support the communities we serve,” says Michael Langlois. “Whether it’s through top-quality pest control, investing in our team, or promoting environmental responsibility, everything we do is focused on making life better for the people we serve nationwide.”

Alta Pest Control is committed to becoming one of the nation’s most trusted pest control companies. It strives to build on its current ranking of 30 and expand its presence beyond 17 locations.