Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

A guide to efficient and affordable  shipping label printing

Shipping labels are essential for e-commerce, providing secure delivery with tracking and insurance, but their printing cost can be significant
Avatar photo

Published

Photo by George Milton on Pexels
Photo by George Milton on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Shipping labels are essential for e-commerce, providing secure delivery with tracking  and insurance, but their printing costs, including label stock and ink, can be significant.  Small businesses need to choose efficient, affordable label printers. Understanding the  technology behind these printers is crucial for streamlining operations and reducing  costs. This guide offers practical advice for cost-effective shipping label printing. 

Why are shipping label printers priced high? 

Thermal shipping label printers, essential for e-commerce and small businesses, are  priced above $200 for basic models due to their advanced thermal print heads,  designed for efficient label printing without ink. 

These printers, while costly upfront, offer long-term reliability and cost savings by  eliminating ink expenses. They prove to be cost-effective even for businesses with  moderate shipping volumes, as the efficiency savings accumulate over time. 

Assessing the cost-effectiveness of shipping label printers 

Label printers should be seen as a cost-saving investment for small businesses, not just  an expense. Relying on outsourcing or home inkjet printers brings ongoing costs for ink  and maintenance, plus online postage services have monthly fees. However, investing in a quality label printer, within $200 to $500, offers substantial long-term savings by  cutting these recurring costs.  

Printers like the Rollo shipping label printer improve operational efficiency with easy  setup, minimal maintenance, and compatibility with major platforms like Shopify, Etsy,  and USPS, streamlining the shipping process. 

Cost-effective shipping label printing methods 

For businesses without a dedicated shipping printer, there are two main options: outsourcing or  in-house printing. The most affordable choice varies by business needs. Consider these  strategies: 

Pay-as-you-go online services: Platforms like USPS Click-N-Ship are ideal for occasional  sellers, allowing label printing on a home printer without subscription fees, though costs can accumulate for high volumes. 

Bulk label stock purchase: Buying label sheets in bulk (30-100 sheets) is cost-effective for  moderate shipping volumes and can help save on printing costs, with affordable options  available for about $0.10 per sheet. 

USPS pickup services: For moderate volumes, schedule USPS pickups directly from your  location to avoid post office visits. This service, which may include fees after the first attempt, streamlines the shipping process. 

Comparing these methods to owning a label printer helps determine the most cost-effective solution for your business. It’s important to assess your specific shipping needs before deciding  whether a printer is necessary. 

To buy or to print: The economics of shipping labels 

Pre-printed shipping labels offer branding for e-commerce businesses but lack flexibility for changing sales or inventory, often leading to shortages. In contrast, printers  efficiently manage varying order volumes and allow easy customization for promotions  or updates. 

While outsourcing is convenient, it requires time for reordering. Printers, however,  integrate with e-commerce platforms for immediate printing.  

Generally, owning a printer is more advantageous for growing businesses due to its  flexibility in label quantity and design, and the initial cost is offset by long-term branding  and operational benefits, especially with unpredictable order volumes. 

Strategies to minimize shipping costs 

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels

To find the best shipping discounts with USPS, UPS, FedEx, or DHL, it’s crucial to compare rates: 

Access discounted USPS rates: Use USPS Commercial Base and Plus pricing for lower rates than standard retail. 

Compare rates across carriers: There are shipping platforms that can help find the best rates for each package, especially for lighter items. 

Use USPS flat rates when suitable: Opt for flat rates for savings on certain shipments, despite dimensional rating on Priority boxes.

Consider third-party insurance: Shipsurance and U-Pic offer cost-effective insurance, often cheaper than carrier-provided options. 

Label printers play a key role in efficiently managing shipping by streamlining label routing,  printing, and application. Keeping postage rates and carrier options optimized is crucial for enhancing customer satisfaction and profit margins. 

Efficient shipping: Practical label printing tips 

Investing in a shipping label printer streamlines order fulfillment. For maximum efficiency: 

  • Ensure barcodes are correctly formatted for e-commerce and shipping platforms. 
  • Choose the appropriate printer size for your needs, like standard 4×6 or 8.5×11 printers.
  • Define your order processing workflow clearly. 
  • Maintain a sufficient label stock to prevent disruptions. 
  • Use scheduled USPS pickups to avoid post office trips.  

Selecting the right printer is key for efficient shipping in e-commerce and small businesses,  taking into account technology, costs, and optimization strategies. 

Time-saving strategies for shipping label printing 

Optimizing shipping workflows saves time, a valuable resource. Implement these tips for more efficient operations: 

1. Use printing presets: Set up presets on thermal label printers for frequently used  carriers and services to speed up batch printing. 

2. Print return labels with orders: Include return labels with initial shipments, using QR  codes for later activation if needed. 

3. Integrate order management platforms: Connect e-commerce sites with shipping  solutions for automatic postage printing, reducing manual data entry. 

4. Automate customs documentation: For international orders, automate customs  paperwork generation when purchasing postage. 

5. Regular printer maintenance: Maintain printer components and replace parts  proactively to ensure consistent operation. 

Conclusion: Streamlining for shipping success

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

Efficient workflows and thermal label printers enable e-commerce businesses to scale  effectively. Focus on optimizing labeling and shipping as the foundation of order fulfillment for  future growth. Use this guide to make informed decisions about label printing technology, costs,  carrier choices, and practical strategies for long-term savings. With these optimizations, you can concentrate on customer engagement, knowing logistics are managed efficiently.

In this article:Printing, Shipping, shipping label
Avatar photo
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

You may also like:

Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump attends a rally in Conway, South Carolina Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump attends a rally in Conway, South Carolina

World

Op-Ed: 2024 election threats of violence — Crunch time is just a click away

It can’t happen here,” you said. Well, it did happen, and it can happen again.

6 hours ago
Stubbornly high UK inflation and worries about future central bank moves to tame rampant consumer prices helped drag down stocks across much of the world Stubbornly high UK inflation and worries about future central bank moves to tame rampant consumer prices helped drag down stocks across much of the world

Business

Q&A: Delving into the state of the banking industry

The wealth division, itself, is diverse.  It includes investment management, private banking, trust and estate administration, personal investing, financial planning, specialty asset management, retirement...

20 hours ago
Man-made gems are reshaping the $89 billion global diamond jewellery market Man-made gems are reshaping the $89 billion global diamond jewellery market

Business

Lab-grown diamonds put natural gems under pressure

Man-made gems are reshaping the $89 billion global diamond jewellery market - Copyright AFP Sam PANTHAKYAnuj SRIVASThe glittering diamonds sparkle the same but there...

12 hours ago
Unlike most Wikipedia contributors, Kadnerova is an 80-year-old retiree Unlike most Wikipedia contributors, Kadnerova is an 80-year-old retiree

Tech & Science

Senior Czechs refine Wikipedia as retirement hobby

Unlike most Wikipedia contributors, Kadnerova is an 80-year-old retiree - Copyright AFP Milan KammermayerJan FLEMRA frail 80-year-old retiree does not fit everyone’s idea of...

13 hours ago