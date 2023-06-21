8 pillars of good business all entrepreneurs should know

Photo via Adobe Stock

When you’re building a house, you have to start with an idea — and a strong sense of what you want. That idea then evolves into the blueprint you use to create the physical foundation of the house, including beams, walls, and all other essential structures that will help you build a solid home.

Starting your own business follows the same path, in theory. You start with an idea, which evolves into a plan, which then requires a foundation to grow roots and take shape. That foundation is built on the pillars of your business: your core ideas, goals, and processes that will follow you no matter how your business grows.

“All businesses should know two things: why they’re doing what they do and what they ultimately want to accomplish,” says Alexandre Robicquet, Co-Founder and CEO of Crossing Minds. “That’s why anytime someone visits a company’s website, they’re often immediately greeted with a mission statement and a clear explanation of what the business offers.”

Understanding the pillars of your business means drilling down your top priorities, ethics, goals, and visions and allowing them to guide you at all times. These pillars can look different for everyone, but everyone should keep a few similar principles in mind. If you’re still not quite sure what that means for your business, here are eight pillars that should create the principal foundation of any great business:

1. Prioritize Your People

Even if you’re in the early stages of your business when it’s just you and a couple of other people, keeping them close is incredibly important. If one day you end up growing to a team of 100 or more, people should still be your number one priority. Too many companies nowadays chase money at the expense of the people building the business and their clients.

“A lot of people feel like the entrepreneurial journey is inherently lonely,” shares Sasha Ramani, Associate Director of Corporate Strategy at MPower who provides expertise on a student loan without cosigner. “In all honesty, it can be. But an entrepreneur needs people to make it all worthwhile — people are what it’s all about, anyway. Prioritizing the needs of colleagues and clients alike makes for a stronger, more positive work environment and lays the foundation for so much more success.”

Make sure everybody around you feels valued. That means making sure your colleagues and partners are taken care of and prioritizing your clients’ needs above all.

2. Commit To Sustainability

A lot of people hear “sustainability” and automatically assume it only applies to environmental conservation efforts. So, if they don’t run a business that involves any sort of physical production, they probably think this doesn’t apply to them. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Sustainability is a practice that encompasses all aspects of a business, from people operations to ethics to business systems and much more.

“Having a sustainable business means being dynamic and flexible,” explains Ubaldo Perez, CEO of Hush Anesthetic. “Is the business able to withstand the ups and downs of the economy? Is it adaptable to multiple markets? Can it offer quality to many sectors and cater to various needs without compromising its ethics and foundations?”

At the end of the day, a sustainable business is an ethical business. It has the processes and commitments in place to withstand tumultuous economic conditions and adapt to the needs of people in different environments in practical, honest ways.

3. Have a Vision and Stick to It

Think back to the early days of your business: that time before anything got off the ground, and you were still in the stages of daydreaming. What is it about your big idea that got you excited? When you first started taking steps to make it happen, what was it that got you out of bed in the morning? Was it the thought of helping people? Creating something no one had seen before? Doing work in an industry you’ve always had a passion for? Inventing something new? Whatever it is, never stop leaning into it.

“Frankly, if someone starts a business with the sole purpose of making money, it won’t be sustainable in the ways it needs to be,” says Maegan Griffin, Founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm.

There needs to be heart and passion behind a business. There has to be a greater meaning that a founder can always come back to in order to hold themselves accountable and continue to grow.

4. Be Accountable

When you start a business, you will make mistakes. You’re going to fail sometimes. It’s just a fact of life. How you react to those moments says more about your potential for success than the failure itself. If you made an error, don’t waste time berating yourself. Hold yourself accountable, then shift into a solution-oriented mindset.

“True failure doesn’t come from one single mistake,” advises Leroy Hite, Founder and CEO of Cutting Edge Firewood who sells firewood, cooking wood, and pizza wood. “It comes from a person who neglects to take accountability for their part in what went wrong and is unwilling to do the work it takes to fix it. You can’t be a great leader without being accountable.”

The old adage “honesty is the best policy” is a cliché for a reason. Honesty means being upfront about what could have gone differently and how you can make that change.

5. Never Stop Learning

It’s unhealthy to assume that once you’ve reached a certain level of success, you automatically become an expert or teacher. There is always more to learn, no matter how far you’ve come or how much experience you have.

“The best leaders are those that not only help their teams to keep learning but commit to learning themselves,” says Dominique Zimmermann, CEO and Head Designer at Bombshell Sportswear. “Whether that’s actually taking courses or simply connecting with people who know more than them, the leader that isn’t afraid to ask questions and admit what they don’t know is the leader that will make a real difference.”

Don’t stop asking questions! You are never done learning.

6. Master the Pivot

Part of owning a sustainable business is figuring out a way to stay strong even in the face of change. Change happens quickly, and it’s important for entrepreneurs to never lose sight of their purpose and commitments.

“So much can change in the blink of an eye,” cautions Matthew Morein, VP of Brand and Creative at Psycho Bunny, best known for their polo shirts for men. “Markets crash, events change, and breaking news occurs that can immediately put things on pause. It’s essential for entrepreneurs to be ready for anything.”

Don’t get stuck in your ways. Stubbornness will make it extremely difficult to navigate natural shifts.

7. Have a Global Vision

A global vision is the key to success, even if your business is hyperlocal. “Global” doesn’t necessarily mean you need to plan to take your business worldwide — it simply means you need to be able to zoom in and out when looking at your business.

“A lot of people assume that having a ‘niche’ business means they need to focus on one small point solely,” says Jin Young Woo, CEO of Like Dreams. “Still thinking big is the key to success.”

There is always room to grow, and there will always be new needs to consider. Being able to focus on your target audience without neglecting the greater landscape is absolutely pivotal to any business’s growth and success.

8. Keep Analyzing

As an entrepreneur, you should constantly check in on yourself and the needs of your audience because these variables can change quickly over time. Committing to data analytics is one part of the puzzle, but it’s not the only one.

“A great leader is constantly asking themselves how things can be improved,” says Raja Subramanian, GM of Power Wizard. “That means asking your clients what they need, checking in with your team, and running numbers that align with growth (and being ready to make necessary changes when they don’t).”

Growth inherently involves change. Business owners can choose to embrace that change and prepare themselves to move forward mindfully, or they can ignore that change and get left in the dust.

Your Business Is Your Home Base

As we mentioned above, building a business is like building a house. Without a strong foundation, there’s no hope of lasting success. That’s why establishing strong pillars that you can always come back to when you need to remember why you’re in this game for the long haul is so pivotal to your success.

“Everyone’s ‘pillars’ are going to look different, but it’s important to think of them as the foundation that is keeping the business afloat,” says Miles Beckett, Co-Founder and CEO of Flossy.

In good times and bad, those pillars are going to be the things that sustain a business, set it up for long-term growth, and ultimately create benefits and success that go far beyond profit and make a true impact in the industry. Are you ready for it?