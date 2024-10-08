787 Coffee: Fostering human connections through coffee, led by Brandon Ivan Peña

Photo courtesy of Brandon Ivan Peña

Brandon Ivan Peña is a passionate coffee lover who manages 787 Coffee, a company that brings people together through the magic of coffee.

787 Coffee is made from Brandon’s coffee farm in Puerto Rico and offered on five shops in the island, 18 shops in New York City, three shops in El Paso, and through delivery.

787 Coffee is much more than a coffee shop. It’s a space where people can work, read, or simply relax. From serving hand picked coffee beans to encouraging human connection, 787 Coffee emphasizes the importance of creating an experience that welcomes everyone.

This is partly thanks to the fact that Brandon’s approach to coffee is not just about serving a drink but creating a connection between humans and their morning cup, with every sip meant to inspire and bring joy.

Brandon’s approach to coffee

“I wake up to drink coffee — it’s an amazing way for me to connect with humans. Coffee is a romantic way of starting the day,” says Brandon, sharing the essence of what coffee means. “Watching people working, reading, or just having a great time with others inspires me every day to continue doing what I do.”

The driving force behind 787 Coffee comes from Brandon’s deep love for coffee. He describes the beverage as a bridge between humans, a ritual that brings people closer, and a way to start the day on a positive note.

“Opening a coffee shop was the perfect way to connect with humans, to make them feel welcomed in a place, and boost their creativity and passion,” he comments.

Brandon’s background in social media marketing has also greatly influenced his approach to business. With a strong sense of community and engagement, Brandon ensures that every interaction with the brand feels personal, authentic, and full of passion.

Like many in the food industry, Brandon faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was forced to close his coffee shops, putting a halt to its operations. Additionally, natural disasters like Hurricane Maria impacted his coffee farm, Hacienda Iluminada, leading to substantial losses. However, with the strength of their team, 787 Coffee was able to overcome these difficulties and continue growing the brand.

Vision for the future

Brandon has a unique vision for the future of digital marketing in the food and beverage industry. He foresees authentic storytelling and community engagement playing major roles in shaping the future of how brands connect with their customers.

“Humans need transparency and connection with a brand. At 787 Coffee, we show humans our coffee beans are handpicked and how sustainable our coffee is made,” emphasizes Brandon

With the rise of social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, Brandon believes that businesses can create a more intimate connection with their audience by sharing real stories about their products, employees, and processes.

Some advice for entrepreneurs and business owners

Beyond managing 787 Coffee, Brandon is also dedicated to helping others in the food and beverage industry succeed. Through BrandON his business coaching service, he provides hands-on guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs.

“As a business owner, one of my most important roles is to guide others with dreams and passions who need support from someone who’s already navigated various challenges,” says Brandon.

A common mistake Brandon sees in food and beverage businesses is the failure to focus on long-term brand growth. Many entrepreneurs get too caught up in daily operations and neglect the bigger picture, which can prevent them from scaling their businesses effectively.

It is always rewarding to have a mission

A cornerstone of Brandon’s philosophy is his commitment to sustainability and quality. His coffee farm, Hacienda Iluminada, located in Maricao, Puerto Rico, operates with a strong focus on eco-friendly practices.

They limit the use of chemicals and pesticides, practice water conservation, and integrate biodiversity into their farming methods, allowing the animals to coexist with the coffee plantation. These values are central to the brand and reflect its dedication to protecting the environment.

“In the coffee business, it’s not just about selling a great product, it’s about the story behind it, how you source your beans, the farmers you support, and the community you build around your brand,” says Brandon.

Principles for success

The advice Brandon offers is based on three key principles: authenticity, customer experience, and scalability. He urges entrepreneurs to focus on these elements to build a strong foundation for their business.

Brandon describes his entrepreneurial journey as a perfect blend of bitter and sweet, much like a supremo roast espresso. The journey has been filled with challenges, sacrifices, and hard work, but also with incredible experiences and connections with people from all walks of life.

“My journey has not been easy, but it has brought me amazing experiences,” says Brandon, reflecting on their growth and resilience as an entrepreneur.

Learn more

Every day, Brandon wakes up with the same passion for coffee and for inspiring others. His mission is to continue pushing for greatness, staying true to his values, and helping other businesses succeed along the way.

