5 tell-tale signs the time has come to sell your timeshare

An estimated 9.9 million households in the United States own a timeshare. And with the average timeshare occupancy standing at 77.6%, it’s clear that many households are making good use of their timeshare — whether for their own vacations, or by offering the property as a rental.

But while many timeshares receive regular use, this isn’t always the case. There are several indicators that timeshare owners can use to identify when the time has come to sell their timeshare.

1. You rarely visit

One of the biggest reasons to sell your timeshare is also the simplest — you aren’t using it nearly enough to justify the cost. Vacation interests change, and even for individuals who enjoyed their timeshare at first, it isn’t unusual to have the desire to visit new locations or experience different types of vacations rather than going to the same resort year after year.

Even if you enjoyed your timeshare in the past, if you haven’t visited it in over two years, then you should really consider whether it is worth the continued investment. The money that you’re continuing to spend on your timeshare could be used for other vacation options — like going on a cruise, visiting a different travel destination, or joining a more flexible travel club. Selling your timeshare through a company like SellMyTimeshareNow could free up your budget for these types of trips.

2. The timeshare has become a financial burden

It’s no secret that a timeshare is a major financial investment — one that can become burdensome if an individual’s circumstances change. CBS reports that the average cost to buy into a timeshare is $24,140, with annual maintenance fees typically costing several hundred (and sometimes even a few thousand) dollars.

Annual maintenance fees tend to increase over time, which can make the timeshare less affordable for some families. This is especially true when you consider that many timeshare purchases only give individuals the right to use the timeshare for one to two weeks per year. The more those maintenance fees and other expenses increase, the less cost-effective it can become for vacationing. And if it is putting actual stress on your finances or you just aren’t using it because circumstances have changed, then it is time to sell.

This is especially likely if the initial timeshare purchase was financed with a loan. Ongoing monthly payments for the loan, combined with annual maintenance fees, can quickly become a serious challenge.

3. Life changes

Life changes may also lead to someone deciding to sell their timeshare. This could range from something as simple as changing vacation preferences and wanting to visit new locations to experiencing a health challenge that makes it difficult to continue using the timeshare property.

Other shifts in family dynamics, such as divorce, the birth of children or even adult children moving out of the home, could also change whether a particular timeshare is practical or fits your needs. Whether the life changes are positive or negative, any change to the dynamic that existed when you bought the timeshare means it is worth reconsidering the value of that purchase.

4. You want a more flexible timeshare

Dissatisfaction with one’s timeshare is another common reason to try to sell. Some timeshare programs have limited flexibility and availability, which can make it hard to book travel for dates that fit your schedule. For example, with a fixed week timeshare, you are locked into the same week each year. For many households, this is a plus if they always travel on the same dates. But for others, a points-based system might be preferable.

With a points-based timeshare, timeshare owners receive points that they can use for different vacation opportunities. This added flexibility may be valuable for those who regularly want to visit new places, or who have varying dates they are able to travel. Selling a fixed week timeshare for a points-based timeshare through SellMyTimeshareNow could give you more travel options.

5. Family doesn’t want to inherit the timeshare

Timeshare purchases generally involve a long-term contract. Many contracts don’t have an end date, and instead have a perpetuity clause, meaning the contract lasts until your death. Other contracts have a term that is decades in length.

Due to the length of timeshare contracts, how the timeshare will play a role in potential inheritances is important to consider. Quite often, family members aren’t interested in inheriting a timeshare. You don’t want to pass on an unwanted timeshare to them, especially because they can be challenging to sell when your family members don’t understand how the contract works or how they could sell it themselves. Rather than passing a burden on to your family, you may be better off selling the timeshare through a service like SellMyTimeshareNow so they won’t have to worry about it after you’re gone.

Sell wisely

There are many potential reasons why you might want or need to sell your timeshare. By taking the time to assess your current situation and determine whether selling is the right move for you, you can then take the next step in finding assistance in selling your timeshare. By acting sooner rather than later, you can avoid unnecessary financial losses and enjoy greater peace of mind.