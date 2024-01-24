5 costly business errors new entrepreneurs need to avoid

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Launching your own business is a major enterprise, and an exciting adventure. However, as with any adventure, there are pitfalls and dangers lurking along the way.

Here are five mistakes to avoid in order to steer clear of time-consuming and costly trouble.

Not checking on business registration formalities

The first mistake many new entrepreneurs make right out the gate is failing to check on the formalities involved in launching a business. In most cases, you will need to undergo an administrative process to register your business. In many sectors, you’ll also need to get the necessary permits and prove your competence.

This, of course, varies wildly depending on the type of business you’re planning to start. If you want to open an LA-based architectural consulting company, you will have to follow a completely different set of rules than if your plan is to start a fully-virtual digital marketing agency. Similarly, requirements vary across states and countries. Aspiring entrepreneurs in the UK, for instance, typically have to jump through more administrative hoops than their peers in the US.

Still, when you’re founding your business — way before you start looking for clients or build your online presence — you need to check all the formal boxes to make sure you can operate legally.

Skipping on bookkeeping basics

Next, another error that many aspiring entrepreneurs make is skipping on bookkeeping.

When you’re working with your first clients, naturally your main focus is on doing a great job and leaving them 100% satisfied. Keeping receipts, logging all expenses, updating accounts, and making sure your invoices are completely on point can easily fall by the wayside.

However, when the time comes to calculate your bottom line, convince investors, or file taxes, these neglected tasks come back to haunt you.

To avoid this, you can either educate yourself on bookkeeping basics, or outsource. Many new entrepreneurs take bookkeeping courses, others hire a bookkeeping business or dedicated freelancer. Go with whatever works best for your needs, and your budget.

Fumbling taxes

Then, there are the dreaded taxes. No matter where you’re based or which business scale you’re operating at, this is a hurdle you’ll have to jump. After all, as the saying goes, only two things are certain in life — death and taxes.

Nevertheless, when they’re first starting out, many entrepreneurs treat taxes as this nebulous thing in their future that they’ll have to deal with later rather than sooner. In the long run — or even the short one if you’re unlucky — this can prove to be a costly mistake.

In order to avoid tax-season panic and sleep without the fear of an audit, you need to keep taxes in mind from day one. Already, as soon as you’re going through business registration formalities, you should keep in the back of your mind which tax regime you’ll be falling under. Going forward, you need to keep your books on point and keep an eye open for potential write-offs. Especially in the early stages of an entrepreneur’s career, these can be a major boon.

If you’re in doubt — as most non-accountants are when dealing with the tax system — it may be best to hire a professional.

Neglecting cybersecurity

In 2024, it’s essential for any business to have an online presence, even those that primarily operate out of physical locations. Statistics show that most consumers check out businesses’ websites before visiting them locally.

However, as soon as you establish an online presence, you need to keep cybersecurity in mind. The same is true if you store customer data online, run an online store, or use online tools to manage your finances and orders.

Basically, cybersecurity affects any business of any size, anywhere. Still, very few entrepreneurs have a plan for cybersecurity, or invest in cyber protection tools beyond basic antivirus software.

To avoid hacks — which can become extremely costly and are fatal for customer trust — you need to assess the vulnerabilities of the systems you’re setting up. Investing in all-round cybersecurity software is well worth it, as these solutions often also include identity theft protection, a VPN, a password manager, and financial fraud monitoring.

Failing to compare tools and plans

Finally, one common mistake that can cause substantial costs is to skip a thorough comparison of tools and plans when you’re setting up your business.

Whether it’s customer relationship management (CRM) software, an email marketing platform, or a bookkeeping tool, don’t just opt for the first one you come across, or that you’ve seen recommended online. Take the time to compare different alternatives, and different plans for each.

It pays off quickly, especially since different tools are often tailored to very specific business types, scales, and niches.

The bottom line

When you’re launching your business, there are a million things to keep in mind. By making it a priority to avoid the five mistakes above, you’ll be able to build a solid foundation and circumvent costly pitfalls.