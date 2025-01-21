Connect with us

AFP

Published

Netflix adds 19 mn paid subscribers, topping 300 mn gc/arp

In this article:Computers, Earnings, Internet, television
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

AI work AI work

Tech & Science

Why managing AI is the next big workplace shift

As AI has become more and more sophisticated, it appears that many of the jobs (and skills) that were what set people apart are...

10 hours ago
Elon Musk's gesture at a rally for US President Donald Trump has generated controversy for its resemblance to a Nazi salute Elon Musk's gesture at a rally for US President Donald Trump has generated controversy for its resemblance to a Nazi salute

World

Musk raises eyebrows with salute gesture at Trump rally

Billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy after making a gesture at an event celebrating US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

10 hours ago
The launch of new electric models like the ID Buzz failed to help VW overcome a downturn in sales of EVs in Europe The launch of new electric models like the ID Buzz failed to help VW overcome a downturn in sales of EVs in Europe

Tech & Science

Boost to used electric car sales in the UK: Are the days of petrol vehicles numbered?

Electric are sales are on the rise in the UK. What is the future for petrol cars?

17 hours ago
Young people took the biggest mental health hit during the pandemic, research has shown Young people took the biggest mental health hit during the pandemic, research has shown

Business

Op-Ed: How many US employers pay for health insurance that never delivers?

The state of US healthcare is all too well-known Something like 131 million Americans are on medication.

19 hours ago