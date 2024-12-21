Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Revealed: Countries with the highest venture capital in AI in 2025

The U.S. has the highest predicted venture capital investment in AI in 2025, with forecasts suggesting $87.4 billion.
Avatar photo

Published

New Covent Garden Market is the UK's largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market
New Covent Garden Market is the UK's largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market - Copyright AFP Christophe ARCHAMBAULT
New Covent Garden Market is the UK's largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market - Copyright AFP Christophe ARCHAMBAULT

Recent data from Statista has revealed in the first nine months of 2024, artificial intelligence (AI) related investments accounted for 33 percent of total investment into venture capital backed companies headquartered in the U.S., a rate that is 19 percent higher than in 2020.

The company AIPRM has analysed venture capital investment trends from 2012 to now, to predict which countries will be investing the most in AI in 2025.

To do this, the firm gathered intel on venture capital investment in: AI start-ups, AI in environmental sustainability, generative AI start-ups and compute start-ups. AIPRM reviewed OECD. AI global data on venture capital investment. The firm looked at data from 2012 to to 2024.

Overall U.S. Insight

  • The U.S. has the highest predicted venture capital investment in AI in 2025, with forecasts suggesting $87.4 billion.
  • The U.S. was also predicted to invest the most into AI compute start-ups in 2025.
  • Nonetheless, the predicted biggest investor into AI in environmental sustainability is China, beating the U.S. by just 17.8 percent.
  • All countries analysed have a positive growth in venture capital AI investment.

The countries with the highest venture capital investments in AI are:

 Country2012 $2023 $2024 $2025 prediction $
1stUnited States2,474,000,00054,836,000,00080,493,000,00087,400,000,000
2ndChina165,000,00018,271,000,00037,749,000,00040,579,000,000
3rdUnited Kingdom121,000,0003,085,000,0006,448,000,0007,057,000,000
4thGermany29,000,0002,159,000,0003,743,000,0004,109,000,000
5thIsrael105,000,0001,992,000,0003,671,000,0004,018,000,000
6thIndia140,000,0002,077,000,0003,464,000,0003,802,000,000
7thCanada115,000,0001,847,000,0003,133,000,0003,426,000,000
8thKorea88,000,0002,211,000,0003,051,000,0003,356,000,000
9thFrance30,000,0002,027,000,0002,598,000,0002,857,000,000
10thSweden700,0001,988,000,0002,357,000,0002,614,000,000

The analysis reveals that in first place, the U.S. is predicted to be the biggest investor in AI in 2025. In 2012, investors in the U.S. were already pumping billions in AI ($2.4 billion). By 2024, this has jumped to $80.5 billion – using linear regression, AIPRM predicts that by 2025 the U.S. will be investing $87.4 billion. Notably, the U.S. had the highest predicted venture capital investments in AI compute start-ups in 2025 – at $9.5 billion. AI compute start-ups are companies that focus on building the technology and infrastructure needed to run artificial intelligence systems more efficiently, quickly, and cheaply.

Following behind as the second highest predicted investor  in 2025 is China. Despite being significantly lower than the U.S. in 2012 (at $165 million), investment in China has jumped all the way up to $37.7 billion in 2024 . China had the highest predicted venture capital investments in AI in environmental sustainability in 2025.

The UK is predicted to be the third highest venture capital investor in 2025. In 2012, investments into AI were around $121 million, today, investments into AI are $6.4bn. Using linear regression, forecasted figures suggest the UK will be investing around $7 billion. 

In this article:Artificial Intelligence, China, Data, Investment, USA
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Business

Scaling the Logistics Ecosystem: Insights from Simon Bullard of moovez

moovez aims to solve a longstanding problem for customers frustrated by outdated moving options.

19 hours ago
Students are learning how to earn a living from online influencing Students are learning how to earn a living from online influencing

Life

Equitable access: Which states are leading in creative education?

California has the most creative workspaces per capita.

19 hours ago
Renault has big hopes for its little R5 to boost its sales of electric cars, tapping into nostalgia for a popular model of the 1980s and 1990s Renault has big hopes for its little R5 to boost its sales of electric cars, tapping into nostalgia for a popular model of the 1980s and 1990s

Tech & Science

Enabling lower cost EVs through electric motor development

EV: Growth can be triggered by release of models in a more affordable price range.

19 hours ago
A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive

Tech & Science

Half of UK businesses hit by cyber breaches in 2024

32 percent of UK businesses reported experiencing a cyberattack at least once a week.

23 hours ago