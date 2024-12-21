Revealed: Countries with the highest venture capital in AI in 2025

New Covent Garden Market is the UK's largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market - Copyright AFP Christophe ARCHAMBAULT

Recent data from Statista has revealed in the first nine months of 2024, artificial intelligence (AI) related investments accounted for 33 percent of total investment into venture capital backed companies headquartered in the U.S., a rate that is 19 percent higher than in 2020.

The company AIPRM has analysed venture capital investment trends from 2012 to now, to predict which countries will be investing the most in AI in 2025.

To do this, the firm gathered intel on venture capital investment in: AI start-ups, AI in environmental sustainability, generative AI start-ups and compute start-ups. AIPRM reviewed OECD. AI global data on venture capital investment. The firm looked at data from 2012 to to 2024.

Overall U.S. Insight

The U.S. has the highest predicted venture capital investment in AI in 2025, with forecasts suggesting $87.4 billion.

The U.S. was also predicted to invest the most into AI compute start-ups in 2025.

Nonetheless, the predicted biggest investor into AI in environmental sustainability is China, beating the U.S. by just 17.8 percent.

All countries analysed have a positive growth in venture capital AI investment.

The countries with the highest venture capital investments in AI are:

Country 2012 $ 2023 $ 2024 $ 2025 prediction $ 1st United States 2,474,000,000 54,836,000,000 80,493,000,000 87,400,000,000 2nd China 165,000,000 18,271,000,000 37,749,000,000 40,579,000,000 3rd United Kingdom 121,000,000 3,085,000,000 6,448,000,000 7,057,000,000 4th Germany 29,000,000 2,159,000,000 3,743,000,000 4,109,000,000 5th Israel 105,000,000 1,992,000,000 3,671,000,000 4,018,000,000 6th India 140,000,000 2,077,000,000 3,464,000,000 3,802,000,000 7th Canada 115,000,000 1,847,000,000 3,133,000,000 3,426,000,000 8th Korea 88,000,000 2,211,000,000 3,051,000,000 3,356,000,000 9th France 30,000,000 2,027,000,000 2,598,000,000 2,857,000,000 10th Sweden 700,000 1,988,000,000 2,357,000,000 2,614,000,000

The analysis reveals that in first place, the U.S. is predicted to be the biggest investor in AI in 2025. In 2012, investors in the U.S. were already pumping billions in AI ($2.4 billion). By 2024, this has jumped to $80.5 billion – using linear regression, AIPRM predicts that by 2025 the U.S. will be investing $87.4 billion. Notably, the U.S. had the highest predicted venture capital investments in AI compute start-ups in 2025 – at $9.5 billion. AI compute start-ups are companies that focus on building the technology and infrastructure needed to run artificial intelligence systems more efficiently, quickly, and cheaply.

Following behind as the second highest predicted investor in 2025 is China. Despite being significantly lower than the U.S. in 2012 (at $165 million), investment in China has jumped all the way up to $37.7 billion in 2024 . China had the highest predicted venture capital investments in AI in environmental sustainability in 2025.

The UK is predicted to be the third highest venture capital investor in 2025. In 2012, investments into AI were around $121 million, today, investments into AI are $6.4bn. Using linear regression, forecasted figures suggest the UK will be investing around $7 billion.