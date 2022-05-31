3 cryptos for a diversified and balanced portfolio: CashFi (CFI), Monero (XMR), and Algorand (ALGO)

Image courtesy CashFi

The CashFi Token (CFI) is a new cryptocurrency that will allow users to trade synthetic assets on multiple blockchain networks. It will also help users get access to the power of liquid staking, NFT, and DeFi solutions. Together with Monero (XMR), and Algorand (ALGO), it can provide a diversified portfolio that could potentially generate huge returns in the future. Monero is a privacy-centric coin while Algorand also targets the DeFi and NFT universe. Let’s find out about the various updates and use cases of these three tokens and how they can result in a balanced portfolio.

Monero to organize a conference of privacy advocates in June

The Monero network will organize a conference to provide a common platform for privacy advocates in June 2022. It will help to promote new technologies and protocols being developed on the XMR Token’s native chain. The Monero cryptocurrency is a privacy coin that offers world-class security and has never experienced major downtime. Users will be able to purchase tickets to attend the highly anticipated event. The XMR Token has maintained its position as the top digital privacy-oriented coin. It has managed to remain resilient to ASIC miners and is completely decentralized. A major fork this year will help in upgrading the security of the XMR Token.

Algorand partner Opulous announces the launch of MFTs

The Opulous network built on Algorand has announced the launch of MFTs (Music Fungible Tokens. MFTs will allow users to get rights to music royalties and is compliant with the requirements of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ALGO token will receive a boost with this game-changing partnership in the field of the music industry. The music industry has lots of opportunities and could leverage the power of a decentralized network like Algorand to allow artists to get a fair share of their royalties. In the future, live musical concerts could also be held on the network powered by the Algorand blockchain.

CashFi is a next-generation network with a liquid staking ability

The CashFi ecosystem will help users in staking by delegating responsibility through an intermediary platform. It will help users get access to DeFi loans while retaining control over their assets. Under the current staking programs, users lose control over their assets but the CFI Token will power a unique liquid staking system that will allow users to stake through ERC-20 versions of tokens and access various DeFi instruments.

The CashFi ecosystem will also help users in trading synthetic assets. Commodity trading is a huge opportunity and synthetic versions of such commodities can help users in getting access to global liquidity through the CashFi ecosystem. Many users tend to avoid the commodity trading sector due to inherent issues of slow settlements and high fees. However, the CFI token will be launched on multiple networks and will source liquidity globally.

The CashFi Token will help users get a share of the transaction fees and you could invest in the CFI Token to generate potentially higher passive incomes. The staking rewards will also be higher than other platforms due to the reduction of risk through the liquid staking model.

NFT users will get the option to build their own marketplace on the CashFi ecosystem and trade their assets through multiple networks. Interoperability is at the heart of CashFi’s platform design and users will never suffer from problems of low liquidity.

The CFI Token will soon be available via a presale program and could potentially provide huge returns if you manage to accumulate sufficient quantities of this coin.

Always remember to research the tokens before investing. Find out about the use cases and the team behind the platform. The assets selected should have diverse use cases to ensure maximum returns. A balanced portfolio should have some passive income generation assets like the Cashfi Token along with veteran cryptocurrencies.

