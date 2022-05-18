3 cryptocurrency industries to watch out for in the next bull market: Boostx, Avalanche (AVAX) and Decentraland (MANA)

Image courtesy Boostx

As maximum fear hits the cryptocurrency market, a truly diverse portfolio of currencies is the only way to ensure consistent and stable returns when confidence returns. Below are 3 industries and projects in the crypto-verse you should certainly check out for the coming bull market – Avalanche (AVAX), Boostx, and Decentraland (MANA).

DeFi the odds with Avalanche (AVAX)

When it comes to DeFi (Decentralised Finance), it is hard to take the mantle away from Ethereum (ETH). In 2021, however, Avalanche (AVAX) took the DeFi net by storm with its swell in valuation and TVL – total value locked.

Increasing by a FOMO-inducing 4200% in the year 2021, AVAX needs little introduction to anyone. Its TVL increased accordingly, creating a huge sense of stability for it at the top of the DeFi food chain.

Avalanche has suffered the same fate as any other coin in this bear market phase, down over 75% from its cycle high in November. Taking a look at its indicator pairings, however, its weekly RSI – relative strength index (relative momentum of the coin) – is at an all-time low. This could be indicative that the bottom is nearly in for this DeFi blockchain (and possibly the wider market) and a reversal may be on the cards soon.

Should you begin to see any signs of bullish macro sentiments in the wider cryptocurrency market, AVAX will be sure to bounce back harder than some of its competitors.

Boost(x)ing your portfolio with Boostx finance

As the latest cryptocurrency launchpad, Boostx needed to enter the market with something enterprising. What the developers behind the project decided to enhance in the launchpad industry was the reasoning behind which projects were allowed access to crypto presale platforms.

Ensuring only a certain calibre of project can be listed for presale, Boostx attains a specific kind of clientele. Their thought process behind the platform is – the better the project, the better the investor, the better the platform. This is arguably the best way to inspire confidence towards investors.

As a cryptocurrency launchpad with no standing in the industry, they have to intrigue individuals with their platform. The crypto world is currently extremely saturated with projects with no fundamentals and no real long-term plan.

Boostx aims to diminish the uncertainty in the market by bringing only inspiration projects to its platform, ultimately bringing the highest calibre of clients to its platform too.

Deepen your portfolio with Decentraland (MANA)

The rebranding of ‘Facebook’ to ‘Meta’ caused Metaverse cryptocurrencies like Decentraland (MANA) to thrive. Decentraland profited massively from this Mark Zuckerberg inspired hype and rose 550% in just three days. MANA would be the native currency in Decentraland’s metaverse.

The hype behind the metaverse is very real but the jury is still out regarding its future – the very definition of what the metaverse can be is still loosely defined.

MANA has been met with turbulence ever since this first meteoric rise as the narrative behind the metaverse play has become slightly more twisted. The conceptualisation of the metaverse, how it will be adopted and used in society is far from definitive. What is for certain, however, is that in the event of one metaverse currency having some sort of serious breakthrough, the rest of the metaverse market will follow.

It is for this reason that for a truly diversified cryptocurrency portfolio, exposure to metaverse technology is crucial.

But the metaverse is only one portion of the cryptocurrency market. What Boostx offers is an entry to new coins from a wide variety of backgrounds before they have caught the attention of the media. The Boostx cryptocurrency launchpad and the coins listed on it should certainly be considered as part of a wide-ranging and diverse portfolio.

