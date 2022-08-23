3 cryptocurrencies you should buy right now: Adirize DAO, Basic Attention Token, and Axie Infinity

Image courtesy Adirize DAO

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Adirize DAO

Over the past few years, cryptocurrency has demonstrated its value and speculated new possibilities for this new technology’s future. Eventually, cryptocurrency is now becoming a household name. The number of cryptocurrency investors has been steadily increasing globally, but the recent growth has been explosive.

Cryptocurrency is based on blockchain and Decentralized Finance. DeFi is the core of the crypto revolution and works as a backbone for the crypto space. With the continued growth and demand of DeFi, there is a need for decentralized protocols that will change centralized USD.

Adirize DAO (ADI) is a new cryptocurrency that intends to reintroduce the crypto market off its unsustainable reliance on stable currencies like USDT or USDC. The project will serve as value storage rather than a currency tied to the dollar like USDT and others.

Adirize DAO (ADI)

Adirize DAO (ADI) is a new cryptocurrency that aims to become a stable currency later utilized in daily transactions without significant price fluctuation. ADIRIZE DAO (ADI) believes that by emphasizing supply growth rather than price growth, ADI would be able to preserve its purchasing power despite market instability.

Adirize DAO (ADI) gives free-floating value to its users that they can rely on. The token-managed treasury, Protocol Owned Liquidity (POL), and staking rewards are regulated to supply expansion to a high degree. Adirize DAO (ADI) protocol uses two essential techniques to achieve its monetary policy: Staking and Bonding.

Staking

You can buy ADI tokens on the open market and use the Adirize DAO (ADI) app to stake your ADI in exchange for rewards, such as more ADI, that the Treasury receives from selling bonds. The staking incentives at Adirize will be substantial.

Bonding

ADI staking is the protocol’s principal mechanism of acquiring value; staking relies on bonding to produce incentives and lock up liquidity. Bonding is the process of amassing value in the Adirize treasury. In contrast, staking makes ADI tokens scarce by locking them up.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT), an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, is a payment system that rewards publishers for content and users for the attention they give it. This platform is an open-source privacy-focused browser that blocks all unnecessary ads and trackers by default with Brave Shields.

It is used on Brave Browser to provide fair, private, and mutually beneficial browsing for publishers, users, and advertisers alike. In addition, its revenue-sharing system, Basic Attention Token (BAT), offers publishers perfect solutions to all kinds of challenges faced with the pressure associated with optimized clicks and content quality.

This platform benefits advertisers to reach their advertising expenditure efficiently and to the right audience. In addition, it provides an advantage in preventing unnecessary advertising on publisher sites and fair advertising revenues.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS), built on the Ethereum blockchain, is a war game in which players breed, acquire, and trade token-based animals known as Axies. These game mechanics and interactions allow players to mass virtual goods and benefit from in-game features using their crypto assets.

Built around the Pokémon concept of collecting, battling, and breeding monsters, this game allows users to control virtual assets and rewards players who achieve high skill levels. In addition, it aims to be used for cloud computing which enables anyone with an internet connection to use their hardware to mine AXS and earn coins in return.

This game is a Play-to-Earn video game based on NFTs. Although participants can not get traditional fiat money, they do receive based tokens called AXSs and SLPs. It contains the attributes of DAOs and NFTs, allowing for a decentralized community. In addition, Axie infinity (AXS) will act as a governance token allowing holders to decide the future of the project and vote on important decisions.

Final Verdict

Adirize DAO (ADI) intends to be a decentralized algorithmic reserve currency. Therefore, it will eliminate the problem of liquidity migration. Adirize DAO (ADI) is currently in the presale stage and has the potential to generate significant profits due to its unique ideas and roadmap. Basic Attention Token (BAT) popularity is primarily due to Brave’s adoption. However, competing with well-established browsers such as Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Safari, or even Firefox, is a big undertaking. At the same time, Axie Infinity (AXS) has faced significant data breaches. Adirize DAO (ADI) appears to be an excellent long-term investment. However, the coin is still in the presale stage, and investing a tiny amount today can result in tremendous rewards in the future.