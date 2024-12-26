Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

2025 HR predictions: AI in assessments will weed out the cheaters

The use of AI will allow HR teams to sift through the data and establish a select group of candidates that fill the needs a company values.
Avatar photo

Published

Discussing key business issues. Image by Tim Sandle
Discussing key business issues. Image by Tim Sandle

There is a real fear that AI’s impact on hiring will actually hurt the chances of hiring the best candidates, says Sara Gutierrez, Chief Science Officer at SHL. However, she clarifies this statement by adding that AI can also help employers screen out those using AI to cheat while enhancing the interview experience for genuine applicants.

AI is becoming frequently used in human resources.The future of AI in HR will be focused on skills-based resourcing instead of role-based resourcing. Furthermore, as jobs and skills data gets more complex, this is directing firms to lean more towards AI.

With assessments and skill based hiring being the best way to hire top talent and candidates in 2025, Gutierrez states it is important to really perfect this hiring process and provide personalized feedback.

In terms of how AI is set to disrupt human resources in 2025, Gutierrez predicts: “We’re going to see a change in how we’re looking to assess candidate skills. With the advent and bringing Gen. AI into the process, we’re going to see more personalization and interactivity into the assessment space. That can benefit us in multiple ways because Gen. AI can also help candidates cheat, or use nefariously to better their scores.”

The need for improved scrutiny of job applications is essential, observes Gutierrez: “We’re in need of assessments that can resist cheating via AI, so we’re going to see organizations continue to invest in dynamic context-based questions. We will see more problem-solving tasks or assessments focused on critical thinking. Assessments that can’t be cheated.”

While AI will revolutionize the assessment process, it will also help the candidate by giving feedback:

“A secondary benefit of that is going to come with the use of AI through the insights coming out of those assessments. We’re going to see more personalization. We’ll see more personalized feedback coming to the candidates. So it feels like a better experience for them,” Gutierrez states.

However, the most promising future is that of interactive assessments.

Here Gutierrez thinks: “There is also a world in which the assessment becomes more interactive. Along the way, based on how the candidate is responding, obviously we need to be very careful that we’re having a standardized assessment process and we’re treating every candidate fairly. We have more flexibility as technology grows and allows us to reach out and try new things that we haven’t been able to do in the past.”

In this article:Artificial Intelligence, Business, human resources, Jobs, Predictions, Recruitment
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long

Business

Op-Ed: Naivete, greed, unpreparedness + stupidity = 30% job losses? THAT dumb.

I suggest you start taking all these hints while you still have something to take them with.    

3 hours ago

Business

Healthcare: Main trends for 2025 revealed

How will US healthcare evolve through its ongoing transformational journey in 2025?

24 hours ago
Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States

Tech & Science

Is Google deliberately degrading quality?

Has the quality of Google searches declined? Are users being fed too much paid content?

23 hours ago
Japan led a rebound across Asian markets following Monday's rout that saw the Nikkei 225 lose more than 12 percent Japan led a rebound across Asian markets following Monday's rout that saw the Nikkei 225 lose more than 12 percent

Business

Asia stocks up as ‘Santa Rally’ persists

Asia's stocks rose in thin Boxing Day trade extending a "Santa Rally" with key markets Hong Kong and Sydney still shut for the holidays.

10 hours ago