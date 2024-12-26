2025 HR predictions: AI in assessments will weed out the cheaters

Discussing key business issues. Image by Tim Sandle

There is a real fear that AI’s impact on hiring will actually hurt the chances of hiring the best candidates, says Sara Gutierrez, Chief Science Officer at SHL. However, she clarifies this statement by adding that AI can also help employers screen out those using AI to cheat while enhancing the interview experience for genuine applicants.

AI is becoming frequently used in human resources.The future of AI in HR will be focused on skills-based resourcing instead of role-based resourcing. Furthermore, as jobs and skills data gets more complex, this is directing firms to lean more towards AI.

With assessments and skill based hiring being the best way to hire top talent and candidates in 2025, Gutierrez states it is important to really perfect this hiring process and provide personalized feedback.

In terms of how AI is set to disrupt human resources in 2025, Gutierrez predicts: “We’re going to see a change in how we’re looking to assess candidate skills. With the advent and bringing Gen. AI into the process, we’re going to see more personalization and interactivity into the assessment space. That can benefit us in multiple ways because Gen. AI can also help candidates cheat, or use nefariously to better their scores.”

The need for improved scrutiny of job applications is essential, observes Gutierrez: “We’re in need of assessments that can resist cheating via AI, so we’re going to see organizations continue to invest in dynamic context-based questions. We will see more problem-solving tasks or assessments focused on critical thinking. Assessments that can’t be cheated.”

While AI will revolutionize the assessment process, it will also help the candidate by giving feedback:

“A secondary benefit of that is going to come with the use of AI through the insights coming out of those assessments. We’re going to see more personalization. We’ll see more personalized feedback coming to the candidates. So it feels like a better experience for them,” Gutierrez states.

However, the most promising future is that of interactive assessments.

Here Gutierrez thinks: “There is also a world in which the assessment becomes more interactive. Along the way, based on how the candidate is responding, obviously we need to be very careful that we’re having a standardized assessment process and we’re treating every candidate fairly. We have more flexibility as technology grows and allows us to reach out and try new things that we haven’t been able to do in the past.”