Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

2025 healthcare predictions: emerging AI and global diversity strategies

How will AI further transform healthcare in the year ahead?
Avatar photo

Published

Patient being positioned for MR study of the head and abdomen. — Image by Ptrump16. CC BY-SA 4.0
Patient being positioned for MR study of the head and abdomen. — Image by Ptrump16. CC BY-SA 4.0

How will the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry change in 2025? One of the key advances in 2024 – artificial intelligence – is set to further disrupt healthcare into the new year.

Digital Journal heard from Ryan Brown, Regional VP, Trial Landscape at H1, a provider of global data on healthcare professionals, clinical insights, and research. 

Using AI to Combat Rare Diseases

With nearly 1,000 AI-enabled devices approved, the U.S. FDA has strongly supported the use of AI in medicine.

According to Brown: “In 2025, we will see AI leveraged for faster, more accurate diagnoses in rare disease cases, reducing the  rate of more than a quarter of rare disease patients who spend 7+ years until they receive a correct diagnosis (up from 15 percent from 30 years ago). By connecting symptom patterns and medical histories across dispersed datasets, clinicians will identify rare conditions sooner, reducing the time to diagnosis by years and drastically improving outcomes.”

Brown expands on the potentials of AI further: “Beyond diagnosis, AI will predict treatment responses, personalize therapies, and uncover new disease patterns. And, in rare diseases where patient populations are limited, AI’s ability to streamline trial design and identify patients most likely to benefit from specific therapies will further accelerate rare disease treatment.”

Clinical Trial Diversity: Global Shift to Inclusive, Start-to-Finish Diversity in Clinical Trials 

In 2025, diversity will be a core consideration of clinical trial design from the outset, not just in later stages. 

Brown foresees: “Unlike the FDA’s guidance on diversity action plans, the U.K.’s draft Inclusion and Diversity Plan guidance pushes pharmaceutical companies to consider a wider range of factors beyond race and ethnicity, beginning at early-phase trials. This approach will influence global standards, and it won’t be long before the U.S. and other countries follow suit.”

As to what is likely to happen: “This shift will push the industry to take a more granular approach to collecting and analyzing patient diversity data so trials reflect real-world populations from the start. For example, capturing detailed, region-specific nuances such as ethnic subgroups, transient populations, transgendered populations, religious sects, neurodiversity, rural populations, and other social determinants of health (SDoH).”

Brown thinks: “This will stimulate advancements in clinical trial technology. AI and machine learning will be integral for capturing and analyzing this data to identify ideal trial candidates, and we’ll likely see new tools to track SDoH and applications that increase trial accessibility, especially for rural and underrepresented populations.”

Novel Site Collaborations to Depoliticize Trial-Level DEI and Drive Culturally Compassionate Care

With clinical trials,Brown predicts: “In the evolving landscape of clinical trials, the push for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has often been fraught with political undertones that can overshadow the genuine need for culturally compassionate care. Emerging models of site collaboration, however, are paving the way to reframe DEI beyond compliance mandates, fostering genuine, inclusive partnerships that resonate with the communities they aim to serve.”

Brown adds: “By cultivating collaborations rooted in mutual respect and understanding, clinical trial sites are becoming hubs of inclusive health practices– reflected in their increasingly diverse workforce, ability to obtain novel data points from underserved communities to better inform AI models, and unique localized partnerships that support greater patient engagement. These novel approaches not only depoliticize DEI but also ensure that diverse populations receive care that reflects their unique cultural contexts, ultimately driving better trial outcomes and fostering trust within underrepresented communities.”

Brown concludes: “This new era of site collaboration holds the promise of reimagining patient-centricity by focusing on what truly matters—health equity that transcends political divides, transforming trials into instruments of compassionate, culturally attuned care.”

In this article:Artificial Intelligence, Business, Digital Transformation, Healthcare, machines, Markets
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long OpenAI said its new platform Sora can generate videos up to a minute long

Business

Op-Ed: Naivete, greed, unpreparedness + stupidity = 30% job losses? THAT dumb.

I suggest you start taking all these hints while you still have something to take them with.    

6 minutes ago

Business

Healthcare: Main trends for 2025 revealed

How will US healthcare evolve through its ongoing transformational journey in 2025?

20 hours ago
Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar

Entertainment

Danica McKellar talks Christmas Con, holiday traditions, and her new Great American Family film

Danica McKellar chatted about the fifth anniversary of Christmas Con and the success of her new holiday movie "A Cinderella Christmas Ball" for Great...

22 hours ago
Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States

Tech & Science

Is Google deliberately degrading quality?

Has the quality of Google searches declined? Are users being fed too much paid content?

20 hours ago