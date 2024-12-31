Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

£1.5 mn reward offered after ‘brazen’ London gem raid

AFP

Published

The property is in London's upmarket Primrose Hill area
The property is in London's upmarket Primrose Hill area - Copyright AFP NIKLAS HALLE'N
The property is in London's upmarket Primrose Hill area - Copyright AFP NIKLAS HALLE'N

Victims of a £10 million ($12.5 million) London jewellery raid have offered rewards of up to £1.5 million to help recover the gems and catch the thief.

Some of the property reportedly belongs to art collector Shafira Huang, said to be a multi-millionaire Instagram influencer.

A lone thief made off with the jewellery as well as designer handbags which are worth more than £150,000 after climbing through a second floor window at a property in the upmarket Primrose Hill area of north London on December 7, London’s Met Police said.

The force has released a security camera image of the suspect wearing a dark hoodie and a grey baseball cap with his face covered.

Items taken in the break-in include a number of distinctive jewel-encrusted necklaces and bracelets, Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags and £15,000 in cash.

“This is a brazen offence where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victims’ home,” said Met detective Paulo Roberts.

“The suspect has stolen £10.4 million worth of jewellery, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design, and therefore easily identifiable,” he added.

The homeowners, who were not at the property at the time of the burglary, are offering £500,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

They are also offering a second reward of 10 percent of the value of any items recovered.

In this article:Britain, Crime, Jewels, Theft
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daniel Clarke Daniel Clarke

Business

How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

How creating shared value shapes innovation and relationships with communities.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Cybersecurity threats gnawing at businesses in 2025: What to look out for

AI-powered cyberattacks, cloud and Internet of things vulnerabilities, quantum-based attacks...threats bombarding businesses.

12 hours ago
The rate cut by the Peopple's Bank of China is the latest move by authorities to boost the economy The rate cut by the Peopple's Bank of China is the latest move by authorities to boost the economy

World

Xi says China must apply ‘more proactive’ macroeconomic policies in 2025

The country has struggled this year to climb out of a slump fuelled by a property market crisis.

13 hours ago
Shaken by Covid-19, countries decided to build a framework of binding commitments to stop such trauma from happening again Shaken by Covid-19, countries decided to build a framework of binding commitments to stop such trauma from happening again

Tech & Science

Study reveals the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on other causes of death

Life expectancy declined in 2020 for all but four of the 24 included countries examined.

22 hours ago