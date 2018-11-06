XRP does best of 10 top cryptocoins over seven days

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology The price of XRP the third largest cryptocoin by market cap, jumped 6 percent on Monday according to CoinDesk data. This is its highest gain in 30 days. Analysis on CoinDesk On Monday at 15:01 UTC, the cryptocurrency rose to $0.49 cents for the first time since Oct. 8. and rose about 6.14 percent from its open later on in the day to $0.4950. As Sinclair's article went to press, XRP was the biggest winner of the top ten cryptocoins with a gain over seven days of 11.13 percent according to CoinMarketCap. XRP regains losses and is well up year-over-year The market capitalization of XRP rose by a whopping $2.1 billion over the seven days, and this has reversed a large part of the losses that had happened over the last four months. XRP reached high levels last seen in July. According to CoinDesk data, XRP had risen 144 percent year-over-year as it has more than doubled from $0.20. However, the all-time high of XRP was $3.95 and XRP has dropped 82 percent from that this year. Other cryptocurrencies saw gains as well During the Monday sessions the number one coin Bitcoin as well as Cardano were up 1 to 2 percent. Zcash and BAT, lesser well known coins, rose 4 to 8 percent. The total market cap of all cryptocurrencies rose $2.8 billion more from the top yesterday of $209.8 billion. It currently is just less than $213 billion according the CoinMarketCap data. Present situation The price of XRP continued its rally today. Just after the open, the price was at $0.518989 according to CoinMarketCap but at 23:02 UTC it had risen to $0.536922 a considerable further rise and well over the fifty cent level, a close to 6 percent rise on the day so far. It looks as if XRP is continuing to do well and outperforming other key coins such as bitcoin and ethereum. The present price of XRP can be Sebastian Sinclair has an analysis on CoinDesk which was updated early on Tuesday at 03:02 UTC.On Monday at 15:01 UTC, the cryptocurrency rose to $0.49 cents for the first time since Oct. 8. and rose about 6.14 percent from its open later on in the day to $0.4950. As Sinclair's article went to press, XRP was the biggest winner of the top ten cryptocoins with a gain over seven days of 11.13 percent according to CoinMarketCap.The market capitalization of XRP rose by a whopping $2.1 billion over the seven days, and this has reversed a large part of the losses that had happened over the last four months. XRP reached high levels last seen in July. According to CoinDesk data, XRP had risen 144 percent year-over-year as it has more than doubled from $0.20. However, the all-time high of XRP was $3.95 and XRP has dropped 82 percent from that this year.During the Monday sessions the number one coin Bitcoin as well as Cardano were up 1 to 2 percent. Zcash and BAT, lesser well known coins, rose 4 to 8 percent.The total market cap of all cryptocurrencies rose $2.8 billion more from the top yesterday of $209.8 billion. It currently is just less than $213 billion according the CoinMarketCap data.The price of XRP continued its rally today. Just after the open, the price was at $0.518989 according to CoinMarketCap but at 23:02 UTC it had risen to $0.536922 a considerable further rise and well over the fifty cent level, a close to 6 percent rise on the day so far. It looks as if XRP is continuing to do well and outperforming other key coins such as bitcoin and ethereum. The present price of XRP can be found here. More about XRP, XRP price, cryptocurrencies XRP XRP price cryptocurrencies