By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology How popular is an app? The number of downloads is revealing. But what about how influential an app is? New research considers this from the basis of social media mentions. One approach is set out in a The data reveals that most top three most influential and popular apps are: Twitter The micro-blogging site Twitter is the most popular with 11,273,703 mentions (perhaps unsurprisingly since the data for the survey was drawn from an assessment of tweets). The most used emoji used in relation to Twitter was the directing hand, used to signal users to people's Twitter profiles. Snapchat The app for those with shorter attention spans received 3,935,265 mentions. In terms of the typical character driven emoticon, this was found to be the Instagram Bubbling just under, Facebook's Instagram received some 3,543,530 mentions. Perhaps the most closely aligning of emojis (or more accurately, an ideogram), Instagram tends to have the camera replete with flash symbol most closely associated with it. The remainder of the top ten were: YouTube, Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, WhatsApp (also part of Facebook), and finally Uber, where the smiling face with sunglasses emoji is the most commonly used graphic expression for the brand. Interestingly, the least-loved app was found to be the most used, which is Google Chrome,. Here the top emojis used were the ‘angry face’ and ‘pouting face’. There are hundreds of apps created every day but only a few manage to become necessary in people’s lives. How might these applications be assessed and what represents the most appropriate criteria for doing so? Social influence is a complex interrelationship between identification, engagement, and normative pressure.One approach is set out in a study commissioned by Carphone Warehouse , which is a high-street UK retailer of smartphones and related technology. The data compiled is drawn from some 42 million tweets. The analysis considers which apps are mentioned the most and what the most used emojis applied when people are referring to them.The data reveals that most top three most influential and popular apps are:The micro-blogging site Twitter is the most popular with 11,273,703 mentions (perhaps unsurprisingly since the data for the survey was drawn from an assessment of tweets). The most used emoji used in relation to Twitter was the directing hand, used to signal users to people's Twitter profiles.The app for those with shorter attention spans received 3,935,265 mentions. In terms of the typical character driven emoticon, this was found to be the expressionless face (a yellow face with flat, closed eyes and mouth). This symbol was found to be deployed more than 24 times on Snapchat compared with any other app.Bubbling just under, Facebook's Instagram received some 3,543,530 mentions. Perhaps the most closely aligning of emojis (or more accurately, an ideogram), Instagram tends to have the camera replete with flash symbol most closely associated with it.The remainder of the top ten were: YouTube, Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, WhatsApp (also part of Facebook), and finally Uber, where the smiling face with sunglasses emoji is the most commonly used graphic expression for the brand.Interestingly, the least-loved app was found to be the most used, which is Google Chrome,. Here the top emojis used were the ‘angry face’ and ‘pouting face’. More about Apps, Social media, social mention, Twitter Apps Social media social mention Twitter