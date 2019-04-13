By By Karen Graham 25 mins ago in Technology After years of development, Stratolaunch Systems' gigantic rocket launching plane, weighing 500,000 pounds and with a wingspan of 385-feet, lifted off shortly after 10 AM ET from Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California on its first test flight. At this point, the aircraft - called Roc - becomes a mobile launch pad, and it will release the satellites and their launchers into orbit. On completing the task, the aircraft is designed to land back on Earth. The plane needs a runway at least 3,700 meters (12,000 ft) long to take off and land. She is big but lean! A shape for the ages. Stratolaunch NASASpaceflight SMJtw5vtL4 — D. Stamos/Helodriver (@SpacecoastPix) April 13, 2019 The massive plane which incorporates parts from two Boeing 747 jumbo jets is powered by six huge Pratt & Whitney turbofan engines and can carry a payload of over 230,000 kg (500,000 lb). Stratolaunch has been designed to have a range of 2,200 km (1,200 miles) at 35,000 feet when flying an air launch mission, according to Stratolaunch Services is close to being in a position to offer satellite launch services to the military, private companies and even NASA itself as a more economical way to get into space. "Whatever the payload, whatever the orbit, getting your satellite into space will soon be as easy as booking an airline flight," said CEO Jean Floyd in 2018, Roc just did a low approach and go around over Mojave runway 30 in preparation for landing. I was face to face with the beast! stratolaunch NASASpaceflight 76FA51quN3 — D. Stamos/Helodriver (@SpacecoastPix) April 13, 2019 Jack Beyer, an aerospace and launch photographer for NASASpaceFlight.com, told CNN last week the plane was "so big it seems like it shouldn't be able to fly." But the plane has generated a great amount of interest. Photographers and industry bloggers were already gathered at the site Saturday morning to see history being made. "People are interested in the first flight of Stratolaunch because they want to see the future," Beyer said. "It's the same reason why people tune in each year to watch the Apple keynotes. People want to see what's next." In an "We are streamlining operations, focusing on the aircraft and our ability to support a demonstration launch of the Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL air-launch vehicle. We are immensely proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to a first flight in 2019," read the email. Founded in 2011 by the late Paul G. 