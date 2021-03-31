Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Today, March 31st, is World Backup Day - which means it is a great opportunity for individuals and businesses to put in place measures to protect their data. Looking at the Businesses in partiuclar “Data protection can come into play in a wide array of important ways – including data security and encryption, data recovery, email protection, and data archiving,” says Reeder. “Data protection by way of backup and disaster recovery is essential for modern business. It really is the only way to ensure that a business can return to a pre-compromised state or to full working order as efficiently and effectively as possible.” He adds that the annual event provides a timely reminder about looking after data carefully: “As World Backup Day approaches, there’s no better time to ensure your data is secure and always accessible. Data protection plays an essential role in business continuity, and now is the time to address these vulnerabilities.“ In the last year, ransomware and cyberattacks have skyrocketed. Computer users, whether at home or at work, need to be ready because it is a matter of when, not if, they will need backup solutions in place. World Backup Day is March 31, 2021 and this provides a timely reminder to people to backup their data before they lose it by accident or malice.Looking at the topic of data back-ups , Russell P. Reeder, who is the CEO of Infrascale, explains to Digital Journal that ensuring data is controlled and backed-up is important: “Each organization is different…But one thing all businesses have in common is a desire to eradicate downtime and data loss. Organizations can and should protect their data, and their businesses as a whole, by enabling comprehensive data protection with modern backup and disaster recovery solutions and strategies.”Businesses in partiuclar should invest in a data restoration plan. Today’s ‘real-time’ culture means that in the case of data loss, most users expect it to be restored at once.“Data protection can come into play in a wide array of important ways – including data security and encryption, data recovery, email protection, and data archiving,” says Reeder. “Data protection by way of backup and disaster recovery is essential for modern business. It really is the only way to ensure that a business can return to a pre-compromised state or to full working order as efficiently and effectively as possible.”He adds that the annual event provides a timely reminder about looking after data carefully: “As World Backup Day approaches, there’s no better time to ensure your data is secure and always accessible. Data protection plays an essential role in business continuity, and now is the time to address these vulnerabilities.“ More about Data, Files, Computers, Backup Data Files Computers Backup