By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology “Women Hack the Crisis,” is a global all-female hackathon to create solutions for the problems women face now and post-COVID 19. The was organized by The Expat Woman, a global community of women on a mission to engage, educate and empower. Through this process, pitches and demos were made to a panel of judges at the Chatbot, AR, AI for elderly and women facing violence, suicides and mental health issues. A platform that helps direct gift-card donations from local vendors to local hospitals, foodbanks, and non-profits (extended to also include sending online experiences to support staff and community workers). An app with a full database of at home activities (at home workouts, meditations, face mask recipes, audio books, and more) designed to engage people from the comfort of their homes, scheduling and matching people's preferences. It will have a built in calendar and the ability for you to engage in the activity with another woman within the app. Crowd-sourcing app matching second language speakers for translation and clarification of COVID info for minority communities. Getting potentially life-saving information out to the harder to reach parts of society, lending them social support, and countering misinformation. A platform that allows women to connect digitally while physically separated by keeping each other accountable with daily walks, sharing meditation minutes, tackling same recipe challenges, or hosting music/movie viewing parties together. Other solutions included: A platform that connects women, essential workers and anyone in need to hotel rooms for a safe space or quarantine. People can donate hotel gift-cards to help support those seeking shelter. A platform (website & app) for matchmaking and support, helping women to meet their short terms and long term needs while feeling safe. A platform to support and create opportunity to unemployed women during the COVID-19 crisis. A platform that supports non-profits which provide wellbeing and creativity for children in underserved communities. Following the event, the organizers at Between April 30 and May 7 , 10 teams of women across eleven time zones went to work on solutions designed to help women now and as the coronavirus situation eases. Female software engineers, digital designers, M.D.s, microbiologist, scientists, and developers submitted their ideas for technology to address the range of problems which coronavirus has created for women. From economic need, supplying health workers, reaching marginalized communities, minimizing loneliness, accessing resources for financing, mental health issues, childcare and more.Through this process, pitches and demos were made to a panel of judges at the Hackathon Virtual Pitch and Demo , which took place on May 7th, 2020. Some of the innovations and solutions developed included:Other solutions included:Following the event, the organizers at The Expat Woman are adding more features and they are preparing to share and launch an infrastructure environment so that many of these ideas come to fruition. More about Hackathon, coronavirus, Hacking, Code Hackathon coronavirus Hacking Code