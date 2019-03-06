Nissan's LEAF achieved that historic landmark just a little over eight years after its debut in December 2010. Actually, in 2015, the LEAF surpassed 200,000 vehicles in December 2015. This means Nissan has sold an additional 200,000 in only three years, according to Engadget.
With the launch of the first-generation LEAF, Nissan pledged to become a global leader in producing and promoting vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions. Nissan has committed to working with governments and utility companies to support the adoption of electric vehicles, make charging them easier and more convenient, and develop second-life uses for electric car batteries.
In the past three years, about 90 percent of those sales
were concentrated in just three regions. The United States has bought 90,000, while Japan, Nissan's home country, snapped up 50,000 and Europe bought an additional 40,000.
According to Nissan,
LEAF owners have driven their cars more than 10 billion kilometers in total. The number of LEAF vehicles sold since 2010 is enough to save 3.8 million barrels of oil a year. Nissan is now the most popular electric vehicle
in the world today.
Nissan can thank the European market for its popularity. That is one market Chinese automakers have still not been able to crack. But since being introduced into Europe in 2011, the Nissan Leaf has become the most popular EV in Norway in 2018, when around 12,000 of the vehicle were delivered.
The Nissan LEAF is built at three factories: Oppama, Japan; Sunderland, England; and Smyrna, Tennessee.