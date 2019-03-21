Windows 7 support ends January 14th, 2020

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Microsoft has just begun to roll out an update for Windows 7 that will also inform users about the end of support on January 14th, 2020. Microsoft revealed earlier in March that these notifications would arrive for Windows7 users but said that the notifications would only be displayed a handful of times in 2019. The notifications will cease once Windows 7 support ends next January or users can select "do not remind again" on the notification. Windows 10 upgrade notifications have irritated some Windows users so the company decided to respect the fact that some people do not want them continually. Windows 10 still not on one billion devices as predicted Back in April of 2015 the Windows 10 still is closing in on being installed on one billion devices. Many Windows 7 users will no doubt decide to upgrade to Windows 10 as an operating system getting the company closer to the one billion goal. Windows 10 recently passed Windows 7 in market share earlier this year. Windows 10 now runs on more than 800 million devices. The Windows 7 SP1 announcement After 10 years of servicing, January 14, 2020, is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates for computers running Windows 7 SP1. This update enables reminders about Windows 7 end of support. More information about Windows 7 end of support can be found here. How to get this update This update is available through Windows Update. If automatic updates are enabled, this update will be downloaded and installed automatically. For more information about how to turn on automatic updating, see Windows Update: FAQ." At the end of the January support date , Windows 7 users will no longer receive any security updates. The company hopes the users will update to Windows 10. Although the notification itself does not mention Windows 10, Microsoft links to a new WIndows 7 site that encourages Windows 7 users to upgrade their computers.Microsoft revealed earlier in March that these notifications would arrive for Windows7 users but said that the notifications would only be displayed a handful of times in 2019. The notifications will cease once Windows 7 support ends next January or users can select "do not remind again" on the notification. Windows 10 upgrade notifications have irritated some Windows users so the company decided to respect the fact that some people do not want them continually.Back in April of 2015 the Windows head made a prediction: "Windows chief Terry Myerson said today that Microsoft wants to see Windows 10 on one billion devices within two or three years of its release. "No other platform working in any ecosystem is available on 1 billion devices," he said. Microsoft believes that between its free upgrade offer for existing Windows customers, new devices, and plans for business users, it should be able to hit that target. "Windows 10 still is closing in on being installed on one billion devices. Many Windows 7 users will no doubt decide to upgrade to Windows 10 as an operating system getting the company closer to the one billion goal. Windows 10 recently passed Windows 7 in market share earlier this year. Windows 10 now runs on more than 800 million devices. The Microsoft announcement reads in part: "SummaryAfter 10 years of servicing, January 14, 2020, is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates for computers running Windows 7 SP1. This update enables reminders about Windows 7 end of support. More information about Windows 7 end of support can be found here. How to get this update This update is available through Windows Update. If automatic updates are enabled, this update will be downloaded and installed automatically. For more information about how to turn on automatic updating, see Windows Update: FAQ." More about Windows 7, windows 10, Microsoft Windows 7 windows 10 Microsoft