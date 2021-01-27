It is estimated that, globally, some 200 million machines (or more) are still using Windows 7, based on data collated by ZDNet
. This is a year after support for the system ended by Microsoft. Because all technical assistance and software updates that help protect computers are no longer available once support ends, computers running on outdated software are more vulnerable to dangerous security risks and long-term performance issues, such as tech incompatibility, non-compliance and higher operating costs.
Windows 7 (code named Blackcomb) is an operating system that was produced by Microsoft and released as part of the Windows NT family of operating systems. It was released to manufacturing on July 22, 2009.
Microsoft has urged users still running Windows 7
to upgrade to Windows 10 to continue to receive technical support. However, it stands to reason that updating operating systems is a big operation, so many small and medium sized businesses are put off making the move. The downside of this is where cyber criminals have begun to take note.
Mike Sanders, General Manager of Unitrends
, has highlighted to Digital Journal via e-mail the on-going risks of using Windows 7 with discontinued support and says that IT teams must take immediate steps to keep company data safe as they migrate to more modern operating systems.
As an eample, months after the official Windows 7 end-of-life date on January 14, 2020
, the U.S. FBI had to issue a warning about the increased dangers of running computers on Windows 7 given the large number of users still using it.
The FBI warning states
that the Agency "has observed cyber criminals targeting computer network infrastructure after an operating system achieves end-of-life status.
The note addsthat "continuing to use Windows 7 within an enterprise may provide cyber criminals access into computer systems."