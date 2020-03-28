By By Tim Sandle 9 hours ago in Technology World Backup Day is Tuesday, March 31st, marked at the same time each year. The 2020 event comes at a time when reminders of data protection are needed more than ever due to the sudden global shift to work-from-home. The people behind World Backup Day World Backup Day New research from The data was drawn from a poll of some 500 C-level executives. This reveals just how under-prepared some companies are. For example, data archiving and the ability to become operational quickly after a disaster is practiced by just 45 percent of the businesses surveyed. The main concern that business leaders have either relates to smaller-scale disasters such as corrupted hard drives, relating to factors internal to the firm; and with external attacks triggering malware infections. The World Backup Day is designed to remind people to backup their data before they lose it by accident or malice and, given the timing of the event each year, to avoid making themselves an April Fool. Backing up is the process of creating one or more copies of any important files so you will still have it even if the first copy is inaccessible, destroyed, hit by a cyberattack, or otherwise damaged.The people behind World Backup Day World Backup Day say that the aim is for people to learn about the expanding role of data in our lives and consequently the importance of undertaking regular data backups.New research from Infrascale , a cloud-based data protection company, reveals 79 percent of small and medium sized businesses currently have a data protection and/or backup and disaster recovery solution in place. However, this leaves the remaining 21 percent of companies in this category at major risk without such plans. The survey additionally shows cyberattacks to be the biggest data protection issue C-level executives are most concerned about.The data was drawn from a poll of some 500 C-level executives. This reveals just how under-prepared some companies are. For example, data archiving and the ability to become operational quickly after a disaster is practiced by just 45 percent of the businesses surveyed.The main concern that business leaders have either relates to smaller-scale disasters such as corrupted hard drives, relating to factors internal to the firm; and with external attacks triggering malware infections.The inference from the survey is that: “As World Backup Day approaches, there’s no better time to ensure your data is secure and always accessible. Data protection plays an essential role in business continuity, and now is the time to address these vulnerabilities.“ More about world backup day, data backup, backing up data, Data world backup day data backup backing up data Data