Why businesses need to consider data center modernization

By By Tim Sandle 12 hours ago in Technology For many businesses data center modernization is becoming a necessity as business operations expand and more employees work remotely. Specifically modernizing data centers can make businesses more agile. The report notes how many data center modernization programs are aiding businesses in freeing organizations from technical constraints, with the aim of achieving new levels of business performance. Modernization is achieved through the adoption of new technologies, such as the Such new data centers give businesses enhanced competitive advantages through being able to take advantage of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, quantum computing, the Internet of Things and a range of other technologies. Each of these technologies is aligned with service improvement. To illustrate the advantages A second example is with the defense sector. Here consultants and contractors can struggle to keep employees satisfied or attract new talent because their security requirements make flexible working impossible. This is changing with the use of modern data centers running cloud-based email and other sensitive applications securely, enabling employees to work remotely. In a third example, a European company was able to develop a low cost financial application for microfinance organizations. This helped the company to manage large volumes of loans, to support mobile credit officers, and carry out remote decision making based on advanced analytics. This was facilitated using a cloud; here the company was able to make its service available globally while meeting data protection rules set by nations and regulators around the world. These examples show how data center modernization can achieve a wide variety of business benefits for an equally wide variety of organizations. A new report indicates that business that are still running with on-premise or private cloud data centers that use little or no form of public cloud, will soon be at a strategic disadvantage. The report comes from Insights For Professionals and the consultancy firm Cloud Direct. The report is titled “ The 6 ways data centre modernization will change the way you work .”The report notes how many data center modernization programs are aiding businesses in freeing organizations from technical constraints, with the aim of achieving new levels of business performance.Modernization is achieved through the adoption of new technologies, such as the types of public cloud services provided by global technology players like Microsoft (Azure), Amazon (Amazon Web Services) and Google (Google Cloud Platform).Such new data centers give businesses enhanced competitive advantages through being able to take advantage of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, quantum computing, the Internet of Things and a range of other technologies. Each of these technologies is aligned with service improvement.To illustrate the advantages the report draws upon case studies. One case study is from the construction sector. Here the computing processes needed to support the design of a new building consume a huge amount of time. For instance, managing the flow of people in and out of buildings at critical times requires many hours when on-site servers are used. In contrast, with modern data centers powered by services like Azure, the time can be cut by up to 99 percent.A second example is with the defense sector. Here consultants and contractors can struggle to keep employees satisfied or attract new talent because their security requirements make flexible working impossible. This is changing with the use of modern data centers running cloud-based email and other sensitive applications securely, enabling employees to work remotely.In a third example, a European company was able to develop a low cost financial application for microfinance organizations. This helped the company to manage large volumes of loans, to support mobile credit officers, and carry out remote decision making based on advanced analytics. This was facilitated using a cloud; here the company was able to make its service available globally while meeting data protection rules set by nations and regulators around the world.These examples show how data center modernization can achieve a wide variety of business benefits for an equally wide variety of organizations. More about Data, Data center, modernization, digitalization Data Data center modernization digitalization