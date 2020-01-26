By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Heightened global tension is causing many U.S. citizens to have more concern for their personal data privacy, according to a survey conducted by Unisys. Data privacy or information privacy is an important subject, and it is connected with data security. Privacy concerns extend to the proper handling of data – consent, notice, and regulatory obligations. As part of the Data Protection Day events Unisys commissioned the For example, when asked about data safety at events, 81 percent of those polled reported some level of concern about someone stealing their personal data when using public Wi-Fi at such events, with 52 percent extremely or very concerned. In addition, 78% percent of U.S. citizens expressed their concern about someone stealing their credit card data when using public Wi-Fi at such events – with 52 percent stating they were extremely or very concerned. A large majority of respondents (81 percent) said they are comfortable with using biometrics, with 42 percent citing safety and terrorism prevention as the reason. About one-third of survey participants stated reliability as a reason, and about one-third cited convenience. Those who do not support the use of biometrics for air travel most often cited lack of trust in government or airport authorities or concerns that the data would be lost or hacked as the reasons they do not support it. With Data Privacy Day marked on January 28 each year, this event highlights the importance of developing a robust conversation focused on information and facts in relation to our data. This includes what data is collected by businesses, how this data is stored, and for what purpose is the data used for?Data privacy or information privacy is an important subject, and it is connected with data security. Privacy concerns extend to the proper handling of data – consent, notice, and regulatory obligations. Data Protection Day (as it is called globally, albeit with the U.S. opting for the term Data Privacy Day ) provides the opportunity for citizens to consider how their data is being used by businesses (and to gain clarification on their rights), and for businesses to reflect on how they are responsibly handling data provided to them (to assess whether good data practices are being followed).As part of the Data Protection Day events Unisys commissioned the Unisys Security Index that found the following data highlighting the importance of data privacy for US. citizens. The survey produced some interesting findings Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for businesses and governments.For example, when asked about data safety at events, 81 percent of those polled reported some level of concern about someone stealing their personal data when using public Wi-Fi at such events, with 52 percent extremely or very concerned.In addition, 78% percent of U.S. citizens expressed their concern about someone stealing their credit card data when using public Wi-Fi at such events – with 52 percent stating they were extremely or very concerned.A large majority of respondents (81 percent) said they are comfortable with using biometrics, with 42 percent citing safety and terrorism prevention as the reason. About one-third of survey participants stated reliability as a reason, and about one-third cited convenience.Those who do not support the use of biometrics for air travel most often cited lack of trust in government or airport authorities or concerns that the data would be lost or hacked as the reasons they do not support it. More about Data Privacy Day, Data, data security, Privacy More news from Data Privacy Day Data data security Privacy