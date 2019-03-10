With the smart home, connected services and the Internet of Things overall gaining greater acceptance
it is important for businesses to understand where the technology is heading next. Focusing on the home market, smart home Internet of Things company Viomi Technology
, in collaboration with the market intelligence company International Data Corporation
(IDC), has issued a white paper that signals the key consumer trends that are set to shape the home IoT market over the next few years.
The new paper is called "Consumer IoT Outlook 2025
", and as the title suggests it forecasts the primary trends in the consumer IoT market from now through to 2025. These trends are
:
Computing capabilities of consumer IoT devices will increase rapidly
. For this, artificial intelligence is vital to the future development of consumer IoT. The main developments will be with sensing technology, data acquisition capability and decision-making intelligence.
Different network protocols will work together as a hybrid network
. The aim here is to provide consumers with stable and fast connection anywhere and anytime. This will be enhanced by 5G, and increased consumer expectations for connection anywhere and anytime.
Edge computing and local storage will be widely used on smart devices
. This move will improve computing efficiency and personal privacy.
Consumer IoT devices will have more open integration in terms of technology
. Interoperability should be achieved by breaking the boundaries between products, platforms, and applications.
Human-device interaction will be more user-friendly and feel more natural
. This will be seen with applications like voice-, image-, face-, and touch-based interaction.
Smart devices will soon move into the stage of proliferation
. The main growth area, the report suggests, will probably be in China.
The research will be presented by Viomi at the Appliances & Electronics World Expo in Shanghai
, China on March 13, 2019.
At the same time, a separate report from market research firm Grand View Research predicts
that the global smart home automation market will hit $130 billion by 2025, compared to $46.15 billion in 2016.