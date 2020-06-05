By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology With the changing landscape of workforces, the importance of a flexible data strategy is growing daily. But does such a strategy look like? Is this cloud-based or is a hybrid system best? New data compiled The survey showed that many executives saw a hybrid cloud as the most appropriate strategy. The survey also found that 56 percent want more control over what is where, that is the are seeking the flexibility to customize the private end of their hybrid cloud model to their specific needs and adjust them accordingly as they see fit Furthermore, 54 percent said their IT staff can better optimize the network through such a solution and 52 percent said their companies can achieve the security of a private cloud with the power and services offered by a public cloud. A further finding was that 51 percent said they can scale faster without compromising sensitive data. Another concern expressed was that consolidating on a cloud-only platform places limitations on scale to provide the performance and concurrency required whereas the hybrid cloud approach can help to provide the necessary scale. Facebook has recently announced a shift towards an extended virtual workforce, and many other companies are following suite. For example, Twitter has told its employees they can continue working from home “forever” if they wish, in an email as reported by CNBC New data compiled by YellowBrick indicates what the infrastructure priorities of larger enterprise IT managers and executives are .The key aspect is that the most professionals said that the cloud alone is not sufficient for a data warehouse or platform, and that a hybrid solution is more promising for meeting current data needs. Of the IT professionals surveyed, 54.6 percent of employees stated that their cloud strategy is best realized as a hybrid-approach (to balance workloads undertaken on-premises and also via the cloud).The survey showed that many executives saw a hybrid cloud as the most appropriate strategy. The survey also found that 56 percent want more control over what is where, that is the are seeking the flexibility to customize the private end of their hybrid cloud model to their specific needs and adjust them accordingly as they see fitFurthermore, 54 percent said their IT staff can better optimize the network through such a solution and 52 percent said their companies can achieve the security of a private cloud with the power and services offered by a public cloud. A further finding was that 51 percent said they can scale faster without compromising sensitive data.Another concern expressed was that consolidating on a cloud-only platform places limitations on scale to provide the performance and concurrency required whereas the hybrid cloud approach can help to provide the necessary scale. More about data strategy, working from home, remote working data strategy working from home remote working