Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology The key message for businesses in 2020 is that adoption of cloud computing will continue to accelerate. In terms of more specific applications, the use of mobile devices to access cloud services will be key. Given rapid business adoption, how might cloud computing applications alter in 2020? It would seem that the cloud is set to go more global and that social tools will bring increased collaboration to the cloud. To understand how else cloud computing will develop into 2020, Digital Journal caught up with The predictions take the form of seven key messages: The number one challenge for CIOs will be streamlining cross-functional business processes. As companies become more decentralized, and a software-as-a-service enables business units to operate independently of one another, Information Technology professionals must ensure security governance across the organization. This needs to include service providers and third party stakeholders. IT leaders will need to identify where AI can deliver the highest pay-off. Artificial intelligence is both under- and over-hyped in that it can be transformative for a business. However, business leaders are not sure how to get the best use out of it. Chief Information Officers should evaluate wich processes can be automated in order to free up time for personnel to deliver key insights to the business. In 2020, we will start to see software-as-as-service fatigue set in as the landscape becomes overcrowded and overwhelming. Costs will begin to reach a point where the Chief Finance Officer will get involved. As the initial euphoria wears off, the C-suite will need to co-ordinate on where software-as-as-service is becoming more of an inhibitor than an enabler. That means software-as-as-service providers will need to make sure they're proving their value every minute of every day. Technologies like AI will expand software features that have yet to be discovered. Those that enable software-as-as-service companies to provide lower costs of delivery will control the market as the space matures and competition grows. Examples of this are serverless computing and continuous integration and continuous delivery automation. Being customer-centric is key Technology that enables software-as-as-service companies to be more customer-centric will have the largest impact in 2020, since customers have more power and more options than ever before. software-as-as-service companies need to become focused on customer satisfaction as well as engagement, outcomes and advocacy to survive. Data management will evolve into a more complex data platform for customers. Customer-focused companies tend to have a lot more data coming in versus being pushed out, from usage data and surveys to new data sources still unknown to Information Technology departments. CIOs become more important. Chief Information Officers at customer-focused companies will be expected to interact directly with users and with Chief Information Officers at vendors or third party companies to deepen customer relationships. This will expand a Chief Information Officers' vision beyond the four walls of their company and enrich the experience of users. Cloud computing comes in various forms, but essentially it refers to the on-demand availability of computer system resources, especially data storage and computing power, without direct active management by the user. Many businesses are attracted to cloud computing because it saves money (providing modern and state-of-the-art IT infrastructure without the need for substantial capital investments and personnel increases) and since deployment time in cloud computing is virtually zero.Given rapid business adoption, how might cloud computing applications alter in 2020? 