By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology

In an article for Forbes Terence Mills explores the way the incorporation of artificial intelligence into smartphones is set to change the way businesses and consumers interact with the ubiquitous technology. Mills sees the addition of artificial intelligence as the next stage in smartphone evolution. With the technological overview, Mills makes two key points.

Online ordering

The first is that businesses intelligence needs to connect with smartphone artificial intelligence. Here he makes the point that online ordering is generally like ordering from a paper cataog; the user digitally skims through items for sale much like flicking paper or runs a search query in a way that's akin to reading an index.

Moving forwards, artificial intelligence allows for items to be suggested to the consumer through algorithms that assess factors like previous shopping habits or geographical location, or perhaps likes on social media.

This is set to become more important, Mills contends since improvements in overall procurement processes plus delivery have led to online buying becoming far easier, and more convenient, than going to a physical store.

To add to this, prices are often lower and even when a delivery charge is incurred, this is often more convenient for the consumer that driving down to a nearby department store.

Keywords

The second point that Mills makes is that longtail keywords voiced into artificial intelligence receptors like Siri or Google are generally the most "buy-ready and intent-based product inquiries we've ever seen". Long-tail keywords are longer and more specific keyword phrases that visitors are more likely to use when they're closer to a point-of-purchase or when they're using voice search. The result of this means that businesses are in a race to develop solutions that customers need when they are asking such questions.

This means businesses are designing their digital retail models around keywords. This requires the adoption of longtail- focused search engine optimization practices which will appear high up in search engines. There is also a focus on forming user experiences that guide the customer from information to purchasing as quickly as possible.

Linked to this is conversion rate optimization which is intended to convert the greatest number of customers, supported by re-marketing campaigns to win back leads. Conversion Rate is a key metric in ecommerce as it reveals the percentage of your site's total traffic completing a specific goal.

Technology example

An example of growing smartphone intelligence comes from Pure Strategy and the Automated Neural Intelligence Engine (ANIE) platform. ANIE attempts to understand the voice of the customer. ANIE is designed to turnaround unstructured language data into comprehensive insights for businesses.