By reviewing megatrends, assessing market demand, and deep-diving new innovations Lux Research, a provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services, has compiled an annual report into the technology innovations that are most likely to have the greatest impact during the next 10 years.
The new report, titled "20 for 2020
" has been compiled by technology experts using proprietary data science tools to closely examine guide innovative technology. The top five from the report
are examined below.
5G Networks
Technologies making the most of 5G networks include robotic surgery to self-driving cars. For these types of innovations, 5G will be essential for advances throughout the Internet of Things. 5G has officially left the realm of research and entered reality, with more than 2,200 patents being filed this year. For this, fifth-generation mobile network technology
provides higher bandwidth, more connections, lower latency, and longer battery life.
Shared Mobility
With more than $10 billion in funding each year for the past three years (as the data scientists have identified), shared mobility
, such as car-sharing services – are reinventing urban transportation. Ideas extend to public transit; taxis; bikesharing; carsharing (such as peer-to-peer); ridesharing (like carpooling and vanpooling); ridesourcing and ride-hailing.
Advanced Plastic Recycling
As an example, China has invested
in recycling technology in a major way. Showcasing how government-backed initiatives can aid the environment, 55 percent of all global patents have come from the Chinese nation.
Solid-State Batteries
Incumbent Li-ion batteries have just about hit a performance plateau. Now, with in excess of 500 patents filed last year, solid-state battery production
is quickly becoming less theoretical and turning into a practical reality. Solid-state batteries replace the liquid or polymer electrolyte found in current lithium-ion batteries with a solid. Such batteries are potentially safer, with higher energy densities.
Protein Production
New forms of protein are required to feed a population of almost 10 billion. This area, which includes lab-grown meat and plant-based protein sources, has received five times the investment of 2018, landing at more than $200 million in 2019. Innovations include
precision lifestock farming and the development of fish meal.