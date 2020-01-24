Data Protection Day
first started in 2007 in Europe; it was then adopted by the U.S. two year's later and re-branded Data Privacy Day. Many of the global events consider the legal and political issues
arising from the interaction of the public's expectation of privacy with the collection and dissemination of data by businesses.
READ MORE: Lessons to be learned ahead of Data Privacy Day 2020
To gain different insights into the lessons linked to Data Privacy Day, Cindy Provin
, senior vice president of Entrust Datacard and general manager of nCipher Security
, and Peter Galvin
, CSO at nCipher Security, provide Digital Journal readers with their thoughts.
Cindy Provin focuses on the newly effective California Privacy Act
, a state statute intended to enhance privacy rights and consumer protection for residents of California. Provin says: "The California Privacy Act gives new teeth to Data Privacy Day."
She adds: "We as an industry need to do more than just live up to the mere letter of the law. Based on our research, 79% of Americans care how a company uses their private information. That means consumers want reassurances that their private data is not at risk. It is the industry’s responsibility to build that trust by putting a comprehensive security strategy in place that leverages encryption and key management best practices. Then it’s up to industry to educate consumers about how and why a company should earn their trust.”
Peter Galvin touches on the subject of consumers and data sharing, noting: "We’re hooked on data...While 61 percent of Americans [U.S. citizens] are not okay with companies sharing their private data, we also know that Americans love the benefits of data sharing such as on-target product recommendations. The key is ensuring the right balance between fulfillment and security. As we observe Data Privacy Day, we as an industry need to strengthen trust with consumers that their data security is ironclad."