Tesla's Cybertruck (made of stainless steel, with a bulletproof body) may have smashed its way through, but a good 44 percent of Americans still remain unimpressed with the latest electric vehicle, according to a new survey.

The Tesla Cybertruck is an all-electric battery-powered light commercial vehicle in development by Tesla, Inc. There will be three versions of the truck — 250 miles, 300 miles, and 500 miles of range — with a variety of towing capacities and 0-60 mph capabilities. U.S. prices will reportedly start at below $40,000. It is 'designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car,' according to Elon Musk (quoted by Car Magazine).

While the vehicle is powerful, it hasn't gone down well in all areas. Across social media, many commentators have expressed dislike of the sharp contours and unusual exterior of the Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck debate refuses to slow down in the U.S. and the company Piplsay has some interesting facts about the issue. For example, a whopping 56 percent of U.S. citizens have not seen the Cybertruck yet. Furthermore, among this section of the populace, 32 percent state they are unaware of the all-electric pickup. These interesting insights have been collected from a poll of over 21,143 Americans on their views on the Cybertruck.

Among those who are not impressed with the Cybertruck, about 22 percent of respondents say that they cannot relate to the vehicle's stark looks or everyday utility (44 percent overall were 'unimpressed'). Moreover, only 20 percent of Americans think the 'mean machine' looks quite futuristic, while another 9 percent feel that this will usher in a new era in automobile design. Just 29 percent gave the vehicle a 'thumb's up'.

The company that gathered the data - Piplsay - is a global platform for getting people's opinions at scale. With an AI-driven software, the company provides brands with a quick pulse of large audiences within minutes.