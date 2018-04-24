By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Atlanta - Walmart will partner with delivery service DoorDash to provide its online grocery delivery service. The service will begin in Atlanta Georgia but the company hopes it will expand throughout the United States. DoorDash The company has raised finances of more than $700 million over several rounds. Investors include SV Angel, Khosia Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Kleiner, Perkins, Caulfield & Byers. DoorDash was valued at $600 million in 2015. A later evaluation in November 2015 during fundraising talks with Sequoia Capital put the figure higher, at least $1 billion. In February of the following year the company was rumored to raise $110 million and was valued at around $700 million according to the Wall Street Journal. Another report claimed that $127 million had been raised. In March of this year, the company raised another $535 million in a round led by SoftBank group, with Sequoia Capital, GIC, and Wellcome Trust participating. The appended video is a tutorial on how to use the DoorDash app. Partnering with Walmart will enable DoorDash to expand with the backing of the huge merchandiser. Walmart As of January 31st this year it had 11,718 stores in 28 different countries. It operates under 59 different names, including Asda in the UK, Seiyu Group in Japan, Best Price in India. It uses the Walmart brand name in Canada. Walmart is actually the world's largest retailer by revenue at US $480 billion according to the Fortune Global 500 list for 2016. It is also the world's largest private employer with 2.3 million employers. The Walton family still owns 50 percent of company shares. Walmart was the largest US grocery retailer in 2016, and fully 62.3 percent of all its sales came from US operations. Overseas operations in the UK, South America, and China have been successful but in Germany and South Korea its ventures have failed. How the delivery service will work Walmart has team members assemble the articles ordered just as happens with the existing system but when done they pass the articles on to Door Dash. The system is straightforward and makes sense for Walmart as it already has the infrastructure in place to offer delivery as well as pickup. By using DoorDash Walmart avoids the trouble and expense of building it own delivery service. Big retailers such as Amazon and Walmart are in competition to offer more delivery services to attract customers. Walmart's other efforts include 500 more pickup towers to be installed by the end of this year as reported in a recent DoorDash is an on-demand restaurant delivery service that was founded in 2013 by several Stanford University Students. 