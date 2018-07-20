By By Karen Graham 56 mins ago in Technology Ajax - Mirroring its Electrify America network of public fast chargers for electric cars in the U.S., Volkswagen announced Thursday that it will set up a similar network in Canada—called Electrify Canada. “The Canadian electric vehicle market is growing, creating a great need for charging that is fast, convenient and available in key locations,” said Daniel Weissland, president, and CEO, Volkswagen Group Canada, Inc. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this service and to take a leadership position in providing this key EV adoption enabler to the Canadian market.” Each charging site will have at least four chargers and use non-proprietary DC fast charging technologies (CCS and CHAdeMO). They will enable charging from 150kW to 350kW for the expected longer range, larger battery vehicles coming to market and will also deliver 50kW charging power to support today’s EVs from all automotive manufacturers. Some of the charging stations being set up in the U.S. by Volkswagen America. Electrify America What is Electrify Canada? Basically, Electrify Canada is the northern equivalent of Under its diesel emissions settlement with EPA and California in the U.S., Volkswagen was required to spend $2 billion to set up a nationwide network of DC fast chargers for electric cars that could charge any electric vehicles. Electrify Canada is The company will engage with local vendors to locate, build, and operate the network providing Canadian drivers with a comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer-friendly charging network. However, Electrify Canada did not specify any timetable or investment target to get the charging stations up and running. Navigant Research forecasts that electric-car sales in Canada will grow annually at 29 percent and reach 140,000 vehicles in 2026. Volkswagen Group Canada made the announcement on Thursday. The plan is to set up 32 DC fast-charging stations in major Canadian cities and along highways in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, according to Globe-News Wire. “The Canadian electric vehicle market is growing, creating a great need for charging that is fast, convenient and available in key locations,” said Daniel Weissland, president, and CEO, Volkswagen Group Canada, Inc. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this service and to take a leadership position in providing this key EV adoption enabler to the Canadian market.”Each charging site will have at least four chargers and use non-proprietary DC fast charging technologies (CCS and CHAdeMO). They will enable charging from 150kW to 350kW for the expected longer range, larger battery vehicles coming to market and will also deliver 50kW charging power to support today’s EVs from all automotive manufacturers.Basically, Electrify Canada is the northern equivalent of VW's Electrify America, which rolled out Phase One in April 2018.Under its diesel emissions settlement with EPA and California in the U.S., Volkswagen was required to spend $2 billion to set up a nationwide network of DC fast chargers for electric cars that could charge any electric vehicles.Electrify Canada is a voluntary effort on the part of Volkswagen, but like Electrify America, however, Electrify Canada will be set up as a standalone division of Volkswagen's Canadian operations. Electrify Canada will handle the rollout and ongoing operation of the network.The company will engage with local vendors to locate, build, and operate the network providing Canadian drivers with a comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer-friendly charging network. However, Electrify Canada did not specify any timetable or investment target to get the charging stations up and running.Navigant Research forecasts that electric-car sales in Canada will grow annually at 29 percent and reach 140,000 vehicles in 2026. More about Electrify Canada, Volkswagen, emissions settlement, standalone operation, charging stations Electrify Canada Volkswagen emissions settlement standalone operation charging stations