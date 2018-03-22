By By James Walker 1 hour ago in Technology The desktop browser app Vivaldi has announced a new collaboration with DuckDuckGo to improve privacy for users. DuckDuckGo will now be used as the default search engine in Vivaldi's private browsing windows, which will help to keep search data secured. DuckDuckGo launched in 2008 as a more private alternative to search engines such as Google. It expressly rejects the idea that search engines should track their users around the web or use search data to power online ads. The service does not collect or store private information about its users, which leads to increased security while browsing. Although private browsing windows prevent your browser from storing history, regular search "A lot of people think their searches aren't tracked in private browsing modes. Unfortunately, that's not true," said Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and founder of DuckDuckGo as the default private search engine in Vivaldi Vivaldi READ NEXT: Mozilla withdraws its ads from Facebook because of data scandal Vivaldi said it has developed the feature in response to rising concerns about online safety. It cited a Vivaldi, launched in 2016 as an alternative to mainstream browsers, is attempting to promote a less invasive Internet which users can consume in private. Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner said there is an "immediate" need for improved online security to address the concerns of users. "The current climate demands a thriving internet – not an internet with increased surveillance and security breaches. There has been a widespread concern amongst users about their data being shared," said Vivaldi's DuckDuckGo integration is available now as part of a minor update to Vivaldi 1.14 released today. Users can disable the feature within Vivaldi's settings. It's also possible to set a specific search engine as the default for private windows, ensuring users remain in control of their preferences. Introduced in a blog post today, Vivaldi said the feature will allow users to "reclaim privacy" online. While private browsing windows are well established in modern browsers, no other app automatically uses a secure search engine by default.DuckDuckGo launched in 2008 as a more private alternative to search engines such as Google. It expressly rejects the idea that search engines should track their users around the web or use search data to power online ads. The service does not collect or store private information about its users, which leads to increased security while browsing.Although private browsing windows prevent your browser from storing history, regular search engines can continue to track you. Even if you're not signed in to the service, your search history and data could still be collected and connected to your device. Vivaldi users will now find their search engine is changed to DuckDuckGo each time a private window is opened, making the session just a bit more private."A lot of people think their searches aren't tracked in private browsing modes. Unfortunately, that's not true," said Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and founder of DuckDuckGo . "This new integration with Vivaldi enables people to get the privacy they expect and deserve in that mode."Vivaldi said it has developed the feature in response to rising concerns about online safety. It cited a 2017 survey that found 24% of U.S. adults are now actively taking steps to protect their online privacy. The feature's launch this week comes in the wake of the Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal, which has prompted a backlash against online information gathering.Vivaldi, launched in 2016 as an alternative to mainstream browsers, is attempting to promote a less invasive Internet which users can consume in private. Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner said there is an "immediate" need for improved online security to address the concerns of users."The current climate demands a thriving internet – not an internet with increased surveillance and security breaches. There has been a widespread concern amongst users about their data being shared," said von Tetzchner . "More than ever, there is an immediate need to protect our privacy. We are proud to join hands with DuckDuckGo and provide solutions in Vivaldi that respect users’ privacy."Vivaldi's DuckDuckGo integration is available now as part of a minor update to Vivaldi 1.14 released today. Users can disable the feature within Vivaldi's settings. It's also possible to set a specific search engine as the default for private windows, ensuring users remain in control of their preferences. More about Vivaldi, DuckDuckGo, Search, Privacy, online privacy Vivaldi DuckDuckGo Search Privacy online privacy Web browsers