Vermont has an association with cybersecurity. The area is home to two military bases
, a growing $2 billion aerospace industry, and a technology sector has grown 8.3 percent from 2005 to 2014. This means the state contains a mix of startups, established companies, and education institutions that can be channelled to assisting with cybersecurity. This won't necessarily happen organically and a degree of planning is required. For this reason, Vermont is addressing the cybersecurity skills shortage aby developing its own steady stream of talent.
Vermont Universities
Vermont Tech and Champlain College are running courses in cybersecurity, where participants receive certification and transferrable skills. In addition, Norwich University has received numerous cybersecurity designations and runs a series of programs. In addition, the university recently opened the Norwich University Applied Research Institute
(NUARI) in partnership with the state of Vermont.
NUARI has received over $62 million in funding, and the center provides the state with a 24/7 cybersecurity operation
and ensures that students receive a hands-on experience, working with organizations like the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) and the U.S. Department of Defense.
Cybersecurity Companies
A number of cybersecurity companies have developed in the state over the past few years. An example is NuHarbor Security
, which delivers end-to-end security programs to both businesses and public organizations. The firm partners with organizations like the U.S. Department of Energy and American Airlines.
A second company is Pwnie Express
, which provides threat detection of every wireless and wired device in and around an organization. There is also Social Sentinel
, a startup that monitors for threats to help maintain community safety.
Tapping Cybersecurity Leaders
This year Vermont Governor Phil Scott made cybersecurity a big priority for the state. The politician has hired Nicholas Andersen as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the state and a 10-person cybersecurity advisory team has been formed. Furthermore, Governor Scott has launched the “Governors Cyber Skills Program
,” working with some other states and intended to help young women discover their cybersecurity talents.