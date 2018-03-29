By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Vancouver - The 2018 Vancouver International Auto Show roared into town on Wednesday - with over 400 new vehicles and some of the most exciting, fastest and flashiest cars in the Show’s 98-year history, And according to President and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC, Blair Qualey, not only has the show taken up two floors, but some nice additions have been added for the public's pleasure, like added seating areas, and enhanced food and beverage stations. However, seeing as Vancouver is known as a mecca for anything to do with cars, auto enthusiasts will not be disappointed. Over 40 manufacturers will have their latest creations on display, as well as a number of vendors. As Mr. Qualey says, there will be everything, "from ground-breaking concept cars to unique custom vehicles and hundreds of top automotive products and services celebrating British Columbians’ love of our cars and trucks." The Koenigsegg Agera RS is the fastest production car on the planet. KOENIGSEGG The fastest car in the world On display for the first time in western Canada, consumers will get to see close-hand the Koenigsegg Agera RS. This is the fastest production car on the planet and holds five world speed records. Actually, there will be two Agera RS’ on display. The Vancouver Sun points out the appearance of the cars is a celebration, of sorts, of the arrival of the first models being purchased by and delivered to Canadian owners. The statistics on this car are amazing, to say the least. The Agera RS has reached speeds of over 457.94 km/h, and can to go from zero to 400 km/h and back to zero in 33.29 seconds - reaching speeds faster than a small airplane. And just so you know - This car also holds the record for highest “top speed achieved by a production vehicle” and “highest speed achieved on a public road.” Volvo Car Canada describes the XC60 as the SUV with Scandinavian flair. It uses Bowers & Wilkins audio to envelop you in crystal clear sound. Vancouver International Auto Show Gas-guzzlers and electric cars There will also be the big, flashy gas-guzzlers to ogle over, as well as a record number of electric vehicles this year. The EV's are prominently displayed, and they are pushing out the gas hogs. Qualey said that last year, over 115,000 people attended the auto show and they expect even more visitors this year, reports Charlotte Argue manages the program that makes the electric test drives available at the Convention Centre throughout the show. She is also the program manager of Plug-In BC, an organization that promotes electric vehicles (EVs) and infrastructure. "It's just growing exponentially," said Argue of the EV market. "For a lot of the automakers, they're choosing to put the electric vehicles front and center... and I think that's partly in response to consumer demand and interest out there," she said. She also noted there are over 9,000 EVs registered in BC and over 50,000 EVs registered across the country. North American Debut- BMW has chosen the #VanAutoShow18 to unveil the BMW Canada X4!! With its double kidney front grille, this vehicle drips power and authority. Vancouver International Auto Show Automaker offerings abound Ford Motors is showing off its prototype gas-fuelled Ranger pickup truck and a new Mustang Bullitt, in addition to its ECs, which are front-and-center. Over in the Mitsubishi area, the company is promoting its Outlander PHEV, which it calls "the first and only plug-in hybrid SUV with 4WD in all-electric mode." Company spokesperson Michelle Lee-Gracey said the SUV is a "game-changer," with a base-model price around $43,000. She said "electrification is at the core of our business at Mitsubishi Motors," calling the Outlander PHEV "a pillar in the company's growth plan." There are some smaller companies at the show this year, including Vancouver-based Meccanica, which has been marketing its three-wheeled, single-passenger Solo. The company also has a chassis on display of their new electric roadster, the Tofino. It is still in production and should be completed by the end of the year. The show will run through Sunday, April 1 at the Vancouver Convention Centre , and for the first time will occupy two levels at the center, according to the Vancouver Sun. 