California utilities are experimenting with a new technology that proponents say could help prevent both electricity shutoffs and equipment failure-related wildfires. But with the devastation and lives lost in California's wildfires, many caused by downed power lines and faulty equipment, the new technology may help prevent both electricity shutoffs and equipment failure-related wildfires, according to the Associated Press.

B. Don Russell, an electrical engineering professor at Texas A&M University wasn't thinking about preventing a wildfire when he and his research team came up with a tool to detect power line problems. He was thinking about saving someone from being electrocuted by a downed live power line.

"If we can find things when they start to fail, if we can find things that are in the process of degrading before a catastrophic event occurs, such as a downed line that might electrocute someone or a fire starting or even an outage for their customers, that's kind of the Holy Grail," Russell said. Dpysh w (CC BY 3.0) Distribution Fault Anticipation The technology developed by Professor Russell is called Distribution Fault Anticipation, reports Russell said he helped develop the technology as part of the Power System Automation Laboratory. “It will be a paradigm shift for the way utilities operate,” he said. Russell looks at today's electrical grids as being 1950's technology, sort of like a 1950 Chevrolet because it didn't have onboard sensors. He adds that today's electrical grids are like that old vehicle. “There was nothing wrong with my 1950 Chevy in the context of its day,” Russell said. “But today, you can do better.” Today, electric utilities “just kind of have to wait until something breaks and then go fix it,” Russell said. “(Distribution Fault Anticipation) gives you real-time situational awareness of the circuit,” Russell said. “It allows you to know when things start to degrade, rather than wait ’til they fail, which can be weeks.” Russell also notes that the technology has been in development for over two decades, although Distribution Fault Anticipation is brand new technology. fir0002 flagstaffotos Prior to coming on the market, the technology underwent 20 years of testing by 15 Texas utilities with the primary purpose of preventing costly power outages. “It just turns out, and this is a key point, that the things that cause outages in the system are also things that start wildfires,” he said. Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and Southern California Edison began testing the new technology earlier this year as part of a larger project, according to “The technology is being evaluated along with other sensor technologies as a way to detect emerging conditions on the electric grid and improve situational awareness,” said PG&E spokesman Paul Doherty. “The evaluation phase is scheduled to be completed by July 2020, with findings expected to inform future (Distribution Fault Anticipation) deployment opportunities in high fire-threat districts and beyond.” B. Don Russell, an electrical engineering professor at Texas A&M University wasn't thinking about preventing a wildfire when he and his research team came up with a tool to detect power line problems. 