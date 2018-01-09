U.S. spy satellite lost after SpaceX launch — What happened?

By By Karen Graham 13 hours ago in Technology Cape Canaveral - A US intelligence satellite, code-named Zuma, sent into space aboard a SpaceX rocket on Sunday failed to reach orbit and is presumed lost, according to industry and intelligence officials. But afterward, the U.S. Strategic Command said it wasn’t tracking any new satellites, a very good indication that the satellite somehow failed to deploy properly, reports “After reviewing of all data to date, Falcon 9 did everything correctly on Sunday night. If we or others find otherwise based on further review, we will report it immediately,” SpaceX Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell said in an emailed statement. “Due to the classified nature of the payload, no further comment is possible. ” She added that the company cannot comment further due to the classified nature of the mission. Falcon 9 with Koreasat-5A ready for launch on Pad 39A. SpaceX Is there some controversy? The public will probably never know exactly what did happen to the satellite due to the top-secret status of the mission and the fact that very little is known about Zuma, not even which government agency is involved. And because of the secretive mission, SpaceX did not Livestream the entire mission. What people saw was the launch, but did not see the separation of the nose cone, which surrounds the satellite during launch, nor did it show the satellite being deployed. SpaceX has censored like this before with other classified government payloads that the company has launched. Falcon 9 first stage has landed at Landing Zone 1 on January 7, 2018. SpaceX Even so, usually the government agency involved or SpaceX will confirm later the outcome of the launch. So by Sunday night, doubts started circulating on the Internet when neither SpaceX nor Northrop Grumman, the manufacturer of the satellite, confirmed the satellite had successfully been launched. Now, the Verge is saying that an object that was most likely the satellite was seen in orbit by the US Strategic Command after the SpaceX launch. Following SpaceX’s launch, a new entry was made in the catalog on Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, tweeted on the code designation of the supposedly missing Zuma satellite. Jonathan McDowell “For secret satellites, they don’t give us the orbit path, but they do make a catalog entry,” McDowell tells The Verge. “It gets a catalog number and a national designation. And the fact that an entry is there should imply that a payload got into orbit and completed at least one orbit around the Earth.” What really happened? We will never know. 