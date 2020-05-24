US Navy successfully tests weapon that 'redefines war'

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Washington - The amphibious ship USS Portland (LPD-27) shot down a drone with a laser weapon during a first-of-its-kind at-sea test of the Navy’s high-energy laser weapon system. "By conducting advanced at sea tests against UAVs and small crafts, we will gain valuable information on the capabilities of the Solid State Laser Weapons System Demonstrator against potential threats," Capt. Karrey Sanders, commanding officer of Portland, said in the statement, reports “The Solid State Laser Weapons System Demonstrator is a unique capability the Portland gets to test and operate for the Navy, while paving the way for future weapons systems,” he added. “With this new advanced capability, we are redefining war at sea for the Navy.” The amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). Lance Davis/U.S. Navy While the Navy did not give a specific location for the May 16 demonstration, the The power of the weapon was not disclosed, either. However, it is believed to be a 150-kilowatt laser, according to a report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The Navy has been developing so-called DEWs or directed-energy weapons that are capable of turning chemical or electrical energy into radiated energy since the 1960s. Leading up to this week's test of the 150-kilowatt laser weapon, between 2014 and 1017, tests of a 30-kilowatt Laser Weapon System (LaWS) were carried out in the Arabian Gulf using the On Friday, the Navy released a statement, along with videos and images of the USS Portland, an amphibious transport dock ship, using "the first system-level implementation of a high-energy class solid-state laser" to knock out a drone in mid-air."By conducting advanced at sea tests against UAVs and small crafts, we will gain valuable information on the capabilities of the Solid State Laser Weapons System Demonstrator against potential threats," Capt. Karrey Sanders, commanding officer of Portland, said in the statement, reports CNN. “The Solid State Laser Weapons System Demonstrator is a unique capability the Portland gets to test and operate for the Navy, while paving the way for future weapons systems,” he added. “With this new advanced capability, we are redefining war at sea for the Navy.”While the Navy did not give a specific location for the May 16 demonstration, the US Naval Institute News (USNI) reported that it took place off Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.The power of the weapon was not disclosed, either. However, it is believed to be a 150-kilowatt laser, according to a report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The Navy has been developing so-called DEWs or directed-energy weapons that are capable of turning chemical or electrical energy into radiated energy since the 1960s.Leading up to this week's test of the 150-kilowatt laser weapon, between 2014 and 1017, tests of a 30-kilowatt Laser Weapon System (LaWS) were carried out in the Arabian Gulf using the USS Ponce in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operation, An officer, at the time, likened the impact of the weapon to "throwing massive amounts of photons at an incoming object" so the Navy could "engage the targets at the speed of light." More about Us navy, highenergy laser weapon, 150kilowatt laser, directedenergy weapons, Laser Weapon System Demonstrator, Us navy highenergy laser wea... 150kilowatt laser directedenergy weapo... Laser Weapon System ...