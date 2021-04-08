Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology A review of the FBI and U.S. CISA’s warnings of APT groups exploiting Fortinet FortiOS vulnerabilities, targeting systems of government, technology and commercial services has sounded a dire warning. Looking at the warning for Digital Journal is Casey Ellis, who is the CTO and Founder of Bugcrowd,. According to Ellis, this recent matter details the challenges that computer services administrators are experiencing in scheduling downtime to patch vulnerabilities. Ellis begins by considering the centrality of modern communications to businesses and the new attack, noting: “Networking equipment is vital to a company's operations. This incident of attackers capitalizing on unpatched systems, highlights the challenges that Infromation Technology professionals face." With regards to the new alert, Ellis says: “As Advanced Persistent Threat Groups groups continue to target the vulnerabilities that exist within government, technology and commercial services’ systems, organizations across industries need to recognize the necessity of accepting the assistance of security researchers.” This is because there are actions that often require outside expertise, Ellis explains: “By leveraging external security researchers, companies can rmake use of contextual intelligence in terms of which vulnerabilities constitute the greatest risk to an organization.” The review finds that the FBI and U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have issued a joint alert concerning cyberattackers who are actively scanning for systems that have not had patches applied to resolve severe vulnerabilities. Fortinet FortiOS is an operating system underpinning Fortinet Security Fabric. It is designed to work is a solution designed to improve enterprise security, covering endpoints, cloud deployments, and centralized networks.Looking at the warning for Digital Journal is Casey Ellis, who is the CTO and Founder of Bugcrowd,. According to Ellis, this recent matter details the challenges that computer services administrators are experiencing in scheduling downtime to patch vulnerabilities.Ellis begins by considering the centrality of modern communications to businesses and the new attack, noting: “Networking equipment is vital to a company's operations. This incident of attackers capitalizing on unpatched systems, highlights the challenges that Infromation Technology professionals face."With regards to the new alert, Ellis says: “As Advanced Persistent Threat Groups groups continue to target the vulnerabilities that exist within government, technology and commercial services’ systems, organizations across industries need to recognize the necessity of accepting the assistance of security researchers.”This is because there are actions that often require outside expertise, Ellis explains: “By leveraging external security researchers, companies can rmake use of contextual intelligence in terms of which vulnerabilities constitute the greatest risk to an organization.” More about Data, Fortinet, FBI, CISA Data Fortinet FBI CISA