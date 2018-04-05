By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in Technology London - Unilever announced on Wednesday it is partnering with start-up company Ioniqa and Indorama Ventures to develop technology capable of converting PET plastic waste into virgin-grade materials available for use in food packaging. In acting on its promise to have all of its plastic packaging being reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 Unilever Bales of crushed blue PET bottles and bales of various other plastics. In Olomouc, the Czech Republic. Michal Maňas PET is an acronym for The technology has already been successfully tested at the pilot stage. Unilever chief R&D officer David Blanchard said the technology could "We want all of our packaging to be fit for a world that is circular by design, stepping away from the take-make-dispose model that we currently live in," said Blanchard. "This innovation is particularly exciting because it could unlock one of the major barriers today — making all forms of recycled PET suitable for food packaging. Indeed, making the PET stream fully circular would be a major milestone towards this ambition, not just helping Unilever, but transforming industry at large." Ioniqa's game-changing depolymerisation technology recycles PET plastic to its original raw materials. Ioniqa Ioniqa Technologies The company has focused on the development of Magnetic Smart Processes, which includes Magnetic Smart Materials and Separation Processes, a platform technology. While the technology is focused on PET plastics only - it could be applied in the future to other plastics and organic materials as well. The bigger picture for Ioniqa is that its novel circular recycling process for infinite recycling of PET products includes bottles, textiles, and carpets. Thereby contributing to the circular economy. The process the company has developed looks very simply as shown in the video above. The Indorama Ventures Europe (IVE) PTA facility is located in Rotterdam Europoort, The Netherlands. Indorama Ventures Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Headquartered in Bangkok, As of 2017, the Company has 75 manufacturing sites in 25 countries crossing four continents: Asia, Europe, North America and Africa and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). It has 15,000 employees and generated revenue of US 8.4 billion in 2017. The company was listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) for the first time in 2017, confirming their excellent performance among the world’s leading companies in the chemical sector and its commitment to leadership in sustainability. Unilever is a British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company co-headquartered in London, United Kingdom and Rotterdam, Netherlands. The company divides its products into three categories: feedstock, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and fibers.As of 2017, the Company has 75 manufacturing sites in 25 countries crossing four continents: Asia, Europe, North America and Africa and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). It has 15,000 employees and generated revenue of US 8.4 billion in 2017.The company was listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) for the first time in 2017, confirming their excellent performance among the world's leading companies in the chemical sector and its commitment to leadership in sustainability. Packaging News reports a Unilever spokesman said: "the company estimates that it can have circular PET ready for use by the third quarter of 2019 and will share this with other companies who are also keen to reduce plastic waste."