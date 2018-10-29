By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Technology A Vancouver company founded by three University of British Columbia graduates has developed a technology that transforms conventional floor cleaning machines into self-driving robots, which suck up grime and polish the floors. To that end, the trio, Anson Kung, Matthew Anderson, and Jessica Yip On Friday, Kung, one of the co-founders of A&K Robotics told Floor-cleaning robots just the start, says Vancouver-based robotics company founded by UBC alumni: CBCNews QpW3CxVCvK — UBC Media Relations (@ubcnews) October 29, 2018 UBC Building Operations partnered with the young company in trialing the two robotic floor cleaning machines. Using their technology, an automation module developed by A&K Robotics is mounted on top of an automatic floor cleaner to create the robotic floor scrubber. The A&K team has been working on seven models that will be used to patrol and clean the UBC campus, including one named "George." The machines learn on the job. The machines are programmed to move around a space on their own and avoid people and objects. "If obstacles change, it learns to adapt to that. And we're constantly improving the backend algorithms so it becomes more and more intelligent and can adapt to more scenarios," Kung said. "It's super intuitive," said Yip. Even someone with an arts degree like her can learn to use it, she joked. Will this technology make a job redundant? The fear that artificial intelligence will make some jobs obsolete or at best, redundant is a concern. UBC employs 386 people on its custodial staff and they are responsible for cleaning about nine million square feet of floor space. Head custodian Ariel Ramirez initially thought, “I'm going to lose my job.” “Today marks the beginning of a new future, where robots become as commonplace as the phones in our pockets,” says Anson Kung, chief technology officer of A&K Robotics. “Vancouver is now on the map for robotics.” pic.twitter.com/cAj2StJeMl — UBC Media Relations (@ubcnews) October 26, 2018 But UBC does not have plans to lay off any of its staff. Actually, many of the staff have said the robotic floor cleaners will free them to work in other areas. "It's actually really good. It will help us with our daily stuff,” Ramirez said. “It won't do everything.” "It's a common misconception that robots take away jobs because in the custodial industry, custodians have a scope of work that's very big and they only have so much time," said Kung. Vancouver International Airport bought the company’s intelligent navigation system, which has also been bought by companies in the United States and Europe. 