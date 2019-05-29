By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Technology TritonWear has completely disrupted the archaic approach to training in the sport of swimming by bringing AI-powered analytics to all swimmers. Digital Journal has the scoop. Their platform, comprised of Wearable technology and app, pinpoints the athletes' weaknesses and it helps minimize the risk of injuries so that the swimmers can focus more on their training, in an effort to get faster and be more efficient with their time. Swimmer wearing Triton 2 TritonWear This technology takes the guesswork out of swimming training, and it allows coaches to provide individualized feedback in innovative ways based on each swimmer's needs. Most recently, TritonWear released the Triton 2, fully re-invented hardware, along with re-designed software and a new set of AI-based auto-coaching tools. Thanks to artificial intelligence, TritonWear captures the data to diagnoses weaknesses and it provides the actionable insights coaches and swimmers need to aid them in swimming fast. Over the years, they have been working closely with the top swimming programs from all around the world. These swimming programs include Swimming Australia and Swimming Canada, among others. Their goal is to help aquatics by integrating data and technologies into the training of elite swimmers, in an effort to optimize their swimming performance. Speaking of Swimming World Magazine presented its This past winter, as To learn more about TritonWear, check out its Tristan Lehar serves as co-founder and CEO. TritonWear is a Toronto-based start-up that brings elite sports analytics to swimmers thanks to affordable and easy-to-use technology.Their platform, comprised of Wearable technology and app, pinpoints the athletes' weaknesses and it helps minimize the risk of injuries so that the swimmers can focus more on their training, in an effort to get faster and be more efficient with their time.This technology takes the guesswork out of swimming training, and it allows coaches to provide individualized feedback in innovative ways based on each swimmer's needs.Most recently, TritonWear released the Triton 2, fully re-invented hardware, along with re-designed software and a new set of AI-based auto-coaching tools. Thanks to artificial intelligence, TritonWear captures the data to diagnoses weaknesses and it provides the actionable insights coaches and swimmers need to aid them in swimming fast.Over the years, they have been working closely with the top swimming programs from all around the world. These swimming programs include Swimming Australia and Swimming Canada, among others. Their goal is to help aquatics by integrating data and technologies into the training of elite swimmers, in an effort to optimize their swimming performance.Speaking of Swimming Canada , they used TritonWear, with a focus to help them improve the efficiency of relay takeovers. The Canadian swimming team partnered with the sports technology company TritonWear to help them improve their relay performance, in preparation of the forthcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.Swimming World Magazine presented its TritonWear findings and analytics on American swimmer Chase Kalisz, who won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. These metrics were derived from the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest and the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis.This past winter, as SwimSwam reported , FINA (Fédération internationale de natation), which translates into the International Swimming Federation, featured TritonWear as an "event partner" for the fifth FINA World Aquatics Convention that took place in China in December of 2018.To learn more about TritonWear, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about TritonWear, triton 2, aipowered, Analytics More news from TritonWear triton 2 aipowered Analytics