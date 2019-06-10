Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Technology Tristan Lehari, the co-founder and CEO of TritonWear, chatted with Digital Journal about the launch of Triton 2. He also spoke about the impact of technology on aquatics. Regarding the launch of Triton 2, he said, "It was great. We've been working hard on this product for the last couple of years; taking our time to ensure we improved every aspect of our offering to create the ideal product for our customers. Not only does this iteration improve upon our already industry-leading TritonWear platform, but it brings an entire suite of new tools to the table. We have completely automated the process of data analysis for coaches, so they can focus on what they do best: coaching." Lehari continued, "We've also built the Triton 2 with a new pricing model that makes our technology accessible to teams all over the world without breaking the bank. This was a risk for us, but we know it’s the best solution for our customers and will help achieve our long term goal of having TritonWear become a standard part of every athlete's equipment kit." Digital transformation of aquatics On the impact of technology in aquatics, he said, "We are bar none the industry leader in the world of competitive swimming when it comes to wearable technology and data analytics, but even with that we're just scratching the surface and we have a lot of room to grow." "Around the world, we've fundamentally improved how athletes train, by providing them with the tools and insights they need to diagnose weaknesses and quantify a path to improvement as never before. Training up until now has been driven on strong coach intuition and a degree of trial and error, so adding a layer of quantified feedback to that goes a long way." "As an analytics company, it wasn't good enough for us to just feel like we've changed it, we needed to prove it. So we analyzed general athlete improvement trends and in the NCAA, finding that athletes using our technology improve 17 percent more in a season compared to those without," he said. "We also looked at Club athletes in another specific study and saw they improve over 40 percent more in a season compared to those without," he said. "Additionally. we've had several teams report their athletes were able to break national records around the world, attributing that success to TritonWear technology." As CEO and co-founder, he uses technology regularly in his daily routine. "I was a swimmer growing up and captain of the University of Waterloo Swim Team while in Engineering there. I swim Masters now and use TritonWear in all of my workouts. Having access to my data live in training has completely changed my approach. I train way less now than in my prime, but my training is smarter and more effective, so much so that I was able to podium five times at nationals last month, and qualified for Worlds this summer," he said. "It comes down to putting a lot more thought into the details of my strokes and skills. In training, I will actually drastically modify how I am swimming based on the data I see to help me train more efficiently. Over time I track specific elements of my stroke I am trying to improve, like stroke rate, to ensure it’s actually getting better and isn’t impeding other skills. I also monitor my training load closely to minimize my injury and illness risk, which is much more important the older I get," he said. Swimmer wearing Triton 2 TritonWear When asked what motivates him each day, he said, "I'm lucky that I've been able to combine a field and technology I love with a sport I love. This makes it easy and exciting to get up every day, even on the tough days. Beyond that, just having the opportunity to talk with our customers about how they are achieving things they never thought possible. This drives not only me, but everyone at TritonWear to keep pushing forward and building new and better tools to keep taking Swimming to the next level." "We know our technology is changing the game, and our industry recognizes that too. Pushing the boundaries of the sport, while also making our tech accessible to athletes of all levels, from grassroots to the Olympic Podium, is extremely rewarding," he acknowledged. On running a company in this digital age of swimming/technology/business, he said, "It's all a bit of a blur, but I can't imagine doing anything else. It's a fast-paced industry and it's a constant learning curve but I thrive in this environment and love it." Regarding his plans for the future with TritonWear, he said, "In the short term, we're focused on delivering a phenomenal product with the Triton 2 this fall." "Moving forward from there, we've always planned to expand our technology into other sports facing the same challenges, and our modular technology in the Triton 2 will allow for that. We already work heavily in the triathlon world and next up we will be looking to support those customers with a more targeted offering so we’re excited about that next step," he elaborated. TritonWear releases Triton 2 TritonWear On his proudest professional accomplishments with TritonWear, he said, "Hearing our earliest customer success stories was definitely a proud moment, where we finally found out that our thesis was correct, and that you could use data to make swimmer's reach levels they never had before. Hearing our earliest customer success stories was definitely a proud moment, where we finally found out that our thesis was correct, and that you could use data to make swimmer's reach levels they never had before. From there, we have been thrilled to become a trusted brand and leader in our space, even an authority on sports science in swimming." "We've benefited from working with over 20 National Federations, so the Olympic Teams for over 20 countries, which included all of their sports scientists. This provided insight into what the top of the sport is doing, where the gaps are, and how we can help bring valuable solutions not only to them but also down to all of the athletes in their respective countries," he said. 